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Older Kids Shorts

(37)
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
$75
Nike Primary Nano
Nike Primary Nano Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT 18cm (Approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Nano
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT 18cm (Approx.) Shorts
$70
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$45
Nike Trophy23
Nike Trophy23 Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Trophy23
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
$24
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
$85
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
20% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
40% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Girls' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Girls' Woven Shorts
29% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
$40
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
23% off
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
$30

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Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
$35

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Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
30% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
31% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
30% off
Nike Dash
Nike Dash Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dash
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
25% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Game Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Game Shorts
25% off
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
$100

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Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shorts
$100

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Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
$30
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
$30
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
$30
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
$30
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
$45
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
$28
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
$40
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
$40
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shorts
$45

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FFF 2026 Stadium Away
FFF 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
40% off
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
40% off
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
40% off
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
40% off
England 2026 Stadium Away
England 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
40% off
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
40% off
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
40% off
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
FFF 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
40% off
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
$45
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
$28
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
$40
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
$40
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Shorts
$45

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FFF 2026 Stadium Away
FFF 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
40% off
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
40% off
England 2026 Stadium Home
England 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
40% off
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
40% off
England 2026 Stadium Away
England 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
England 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
40% off
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Brazil 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
40% off
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nigeria 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
40% off
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
FFF 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
FFF 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
40% off