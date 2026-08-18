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High-Waisted Shorts

(22)
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$75
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 10cm (approx.) Tight Running Shorts with Pockets
$68
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$55
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Ribbed Seamless
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$65
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Satin Shine
Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Bonded Biker Shorts
$75
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
$38

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NikeCourt Ace Advantage
NikeCourt Ace Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Ace Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts
$85

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Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
$80
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
$45
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Jordan Sport Essentials
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$48
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 20.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$75
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$55
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (Approx.) Brief-Lined Trail-Running Shorts
$95
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
NikeSKIMS Studio Stretch
Women's 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$75
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Sold Out
NikeSKIMS Matte
Women's Printed High-Waisted 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$75
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted 5cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Women's High-Waisted 5cm (approx.) Shorts
29% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
40% off
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Tennis Shorts
29% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Girls' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Girls' Woven Shorts
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's High-Waisted Satin Hot Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Women's High-Waisted Satin Hot Shorts
14% off