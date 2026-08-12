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Older Kids Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(36)
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Studio
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$45
Ja
Ja Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
Ja
Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
$65
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$65
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
$70
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
$50
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$60
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
$125
Nike Primary Nanoknit
Nike Primary Nanoknit Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Nanoknit
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Hoodie
$80
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$70

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F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football Pullover Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football Pullover Hoodie
$95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
$75

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Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Sweatshirt
$45
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+2
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
$50
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
$60

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Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
$60

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Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Cardigan
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Cardigan
$65

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Canada Nike Fanwear Collection
Canada Nike Fanwear Collection Older Kids' Football Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Canada Nike Fanwear Collection
Older Kids' Football Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
40% off
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
35% off
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Sweatshirt (Extended Size)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Big Kids' Sweatshirt (Extended Size)
34% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls' Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Girls' Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
20% off
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hoodie
$60
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized Fleece Basketball Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized Fleece Basketball Hoodie
$60
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
$85
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
$75

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Netherlands Club
Netherlands Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Netherlands Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
Netherlands Tech Fleece
Netherlands Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Netherlands Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
Brazil Tech Fleece
Brazil Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Brazil Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
Nigeria Club
Nigeria Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Nigeria Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
England Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
FFF Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hoodie
$60
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized Fleece Basketball Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized Fleece Basketball Hoodie
$60
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Paris Saint-Germain Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
$85
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
$75

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Netherlands Club
Netherlands Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Netherlands Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
Netherlands Tech Fleece
Netherlands Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Netherlands Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
Brazil Tech Fleece
Brazil Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Brazil Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
Nigeria Club
Nigeria Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
Nigeria Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
England Tech Fleece
England Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
England Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
FFF Club
FFF Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
FFF Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
FFF Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
England Club
England Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
England Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie
40% off