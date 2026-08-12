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Older Kids Jackets

(16)
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
$100

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Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
$80

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Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
$125
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
$120
England
England Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
England
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
40% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
Bestseller
Nike MAVN
Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
40% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Girls' Woven Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Girls' Woven Tracksuit Jacket
29% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Repel Running Jacket
$70
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
$65
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
$110
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Jacket
$150

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Netherlands
Netherlands Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
Netherlands
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
40% off
Norway
Norway Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
Norway
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
40% off
Nigeria
Nigeria Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nigeria
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
40% off
FFF
FFF Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
Sold Out
FFF
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Anthem Jacket
$135