  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Bottoms
    3. /
  3. Shorts

Sports Shorts

ShoesTops & T-ShirtsHoodies & SweatshirtsJacketsTrousers & TightsShortsSports BrasBodysuitsCompression and Base LayerTracksuitsSkirts & DressesSurf & SwimwearSocksAccessories & Equipment
Gender 
(0)
Men
Women
Kids 
(0)
Boys
Girls
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Sale
Colour 
(0)
Black
Blue
Grey
White
Sports 
(0)
Lifestyle
Running
Football
Training & Gym
Yoga
Basketball
American Football
Baseball
Golf
Tennis
Athletics
Walking
Volleyball
Netball
Dance
Cheerleading
Cycling
HIIT
Fit 
(0)
Loose
Fleece 
(0)
Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Mid-Rise 10cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
Just In
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Mid-Rise 10cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
$68
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
$68
Kobe
Kobe Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Kobe
Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$55
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$68
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Challenger
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
$64
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
$60
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$55
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 23cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
$64
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
$80
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Just In
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
$85
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$50
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$68
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
Sustainable Materials
Nike Fast
Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
$55
Nike AeroSwift Elite Entry
Nike AeroSwift Elite Entry Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift Elite Entry
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Shorts
$120
Nike Go
Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
Sustainable Materials
Nike Go
Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
$100
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Just In
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
$64
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Just In
Nike Unlimited
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
$75
NikeCourt Victory
NikeCourt Victory Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
Sustainable Materials
NikeCourt Victory
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Tennis Shorts
$64
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Sustainable Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
$68
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Mid-Rise Brief-Lined 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
$100
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Just In
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
$64
Nike Multi Tech
Nike Multi Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT ADV Training Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Multi Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT ADV Training Shorts
$60
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
$110
Jordan Artist Series by Darien Birks
Jordan Artist Series by Darien Birks Women's Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Artist Series by Darien Birks
Women's Shorts
$95

Nike shorts: the freedom to move

You're a runner. Cyclist. Footballer. Whatever your sporting passion, you need sports shorts that work as hard as you do. We use tough, technical fabrics, along with our unique Dri-FIT technology that wicks away sweat so it can evaporate fast—helping you stay cool and focused. We add loads of stretch so your Nike shorts flex when you do and hold their shape. Plus, with elasticated waistbands and drawstring ties, everything stays in place—no matter how much you move.

Different sports need different gear, so you'll find a range of specialist designs to match your movement style. Our iconic jogger shorts use lightweight fabrics for easy wear and side splits for ultimate freedom. Look out for supportive linings that ensure extra comfort. All about that compression fit? Choose second-skin materials that give a barely-there feel.

We believe sportswear should look as good as it feels—so you'll find options from simple and muted to bright and bold. Block colours ensure a simple but striking finish, while splashy prints create a standout look. Whatever catches your eye, the Nike Swoosh gives your apparel its badge of quality.