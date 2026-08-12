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Older Kids Tops & T-Shirts

(186)
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Studio
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$45
Ja Morant
Ja Morant Older Kids' T-Shirt
Ja Morant
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$40
Ja
Ja Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
Ja
Older Kids' Club Fleece Oversized Hoodie
$65
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
$65
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
$70
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$115
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Crew-Neck Sweater
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Crew-Neck Sweater
$90

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F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$135
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$115
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
$50
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
$30
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT Knit Tank Top
$45
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
$50
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$30
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
$60
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
$125
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football T-Shirt
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football T-Shirt
$40
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
$90
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Top
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Short-Sleeve Top
$50

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
+6
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$24
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
$30

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Mesh Cover-Up Dance Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Mesh Cover-Up Dance Top
$45

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Polo Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Short-Sleeve Polo Top
$60

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Nike Primary Nanoknit
Nike Primary Nanoknit Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Nanoknit
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT UV Protection Pullover Hoodie
$80
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$70

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Nike Legend
Nike Legend Big Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Legend
Big Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
$30
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football Pullover Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football Pullover Hoodie
$95
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
+1
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
$24

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
$75

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Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$115
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
$60

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Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+2
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
$50

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Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$30
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
$60

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Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Cardigan
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Cardigan
$65

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$30

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Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$35

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Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
$40

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Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls' Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Girls' Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
20% off
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Nike Swoosh
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
23% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
25% off
Nike One Relaxed
Nike One Relaxed Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Nike One Relaxed
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
29% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Sweatshirt (Extended Size)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Big Kids' Sweatshirt (Extended Size)
34% off
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
35% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
$70

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Nike Legend
Nike Legend Big Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Legend
Big Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
$30
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football Pullover Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football Pullover Hoodie
$95
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
+1
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
$24

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
$75

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Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
30% off
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Inter Milan 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
$115
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
$60

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Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+2
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
$50

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Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$30
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
$60

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Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Cardigan
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Cardigan
$65

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
$30

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Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
$35

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Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
$40

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Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls' Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Girls' Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
20% off
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Nike Swoosh
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
23% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
40% off
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
25% off
Nike One Relaxed
Nike One Relaxed Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Nike One Relaxed
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
29% off
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Sweatshirt (Extended Size)
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Big Kids' Sweatshirt (Extended Size)
34% off
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
35% off