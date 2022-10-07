Naomi Osaka. The Future Is In The Air

The Future is in the Air: Naomi Osaka
Breaking The Mold
33 years ago, the Nike Air Max introduced visible air, setting new standards by shattering existing ones. This season we're highlighting the athletes, artists, and challengers who are doing the same. The future is in the Air.
The next generation of athletes are often told that to be great; they have to be made in the same mold as the greats who preceded them. Naomi Osaka has no interest in fitting into the mold, she's too busy breaking it. She went from relative unknown to one of the best tennis players in the world by doing it her way. "I got to this stage by being myself, and I should keep doing that," Naomi said.
There's an expectation that elite athletes perform with an edge, a focused aggression that overwhelms their opponents. Naomi channels her energy through serenity. "When I play within myself, I'm just very calm. It's the complete opposite of anger," Naomi said. Her tranquility on-court translates to her approach off-court, where she is even-keeled and measured in post-game interviews. There is no switch for Naomi; what you see is what you get. "I'm 100% myself. Everything comes from my heart, and there's no filter," she says.
Naomi exists in a space without comparison and challenges the idea that athletes need to be hyper-focused on the result. She allows herself to be a part of the process. "I don't really think too much about how I want something to happen. I kind of let the events unfold," Naomi said. By breaking the mold, Naomi is creating her own path to greatness and inspiring the next generation to embrace the unknown and define the future for themselves.