Vegan Taco Soup in Just 30 Minutes

By Nike Training
Super healthy soup in just 30 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
Once you try this delicious vegan taco soup, you’ll never look back. It takes just 30 minutes and serves 4. Enjoy!
If you haven’t tried Taco Soup before, you should try this recipe. We promise you won’t regret it! Vegan. Gluten, dairy and nut free.
Ingredients
1 Garlic Clove
1 Yellow Onion
1 Red Bell Pepper
2 Tbsp Canola Oil
14 oz Vegan Ground Beef
1 ½ Tbsp Paprika Powder
1 ½ Tbsp Cumin
1 ½ Tbsp Dried Oregano
½ Cup Sweet Corn
1 Cup Cilantro
2 ½ Cups Cooked Black Beans
1 ⅔ Cups Crushed Tomatoes
1 Vegetable Bouillon Cube
4 Cups Water
1 Tsp Salt
1 Cup Crushed Tortilla Chips
Instructions
Mince the garlic, onions and pepper. Add oil to a Dutch Oven. Sauté the vegan ground beef and the veggies. Add the spices, corn, beans, crushed tomatoes, bouillon cube and water. Bring to a boil and simmer for about 15 minutes. Serve topped with crushed tortilla chips and cilantro.
Nutrition Information per Serving
561 Calories
65 g Carbs
30 g Protein
22 g Fat