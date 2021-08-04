New Dominance: USA Basketball Women’s National Team

What is it about this team that makes women so willing to sacrifice their time?



Sue Bird: For me, there wasn’t a WNBA growing up. So (the national team) was the end-all be-all. In women’s basketball, if you make this team, that’s when you’re elite. For (the men) when they win an NBA final, that’s when they’re elite. When they get their big contract. That’s when they’re elite. For us, when you make this team, that’s when you know you’re elite.



Sylvia Fowles: I just like playing with the best. These girls bring the best out of me. When we’re in this atmosphere, it takes you out of your WNBA environment and puts you in a different state of mind. And I like hearing their feedback, because they’re only going to make you better.