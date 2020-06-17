Tasty Tuna Pasta

Nutrition

Tasty Tomato Tuna Pasta

By Nike Training

Throw this delicious pasta dish together in just 30 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

If you’re looking for a new pasta dish to add to your rotation, here it is. This easy recipe comes together in just 30 minutes, and uses ingredients you probably already have in your cupboard. Enjoy!

This recipe provides you with lean protein and carbs, making it the perfect pre- or post-workout meal. Plus, it’s pescetarian and dairy and nut free.

Ingredients

10 oz Canned Tuna in Water
1 Small Red Onion
2 Tbsp Capers
½ Cup Olives
2 Tbsp Olive Oil
2.3 oz Spinach
1 oz grated Parmesan cheese
1 ⅔ Cup Ready-to-eat tomato sauce
10.6 oz Pasta
1 oz Fresh Basil

Instructions

  1. Drain the tuna.
  2. Chop the red onion and sauté it in olive oil in a skillet on medium-high heat.
  3. Add capers, tuna, olives and tomato sauce and keep at a simmer for 5 minutes.
  4. Cook the pasta according to the package and drain.
  5. Add the spinach to the pasta in a bowl, add the tuna-tomato sauce, top with parmesan and basil on top and serve.

Nutrition Information per Serving

569 Calories
70 g Carbs
34 g Protein
16 g Fat

Healthy Recipes by Lifesum.

