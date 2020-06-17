Tasty Tuna Pasta

By Nike Training
Throw this delicious pasta dish together in just 30 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
If you’re looking for a new pasta dish to add to your rotation, here it is. This easy recipe comes together in just 30 minutes, and uses ingredients you probably already have in your cupboard. Enjoy!
This recipe provides you with lean protein and carbs, making it the perfect pre- or post-workout meal. Plus, it’s pescetarian and dairy and nut free.
Ingredients
10 oz Canned Tuna in Water
1 Small Red Onion
2 Tbsp Capers
½ Cup Olives
2 Tbsp Olive Oil
2.3 oz Spinach
1 oz grated Parmesan cheese
1 ⅔ Cup Ready-to-eat tomato sauce
10.6 oz Pasta
1 oz Fresh Basil
Instructions
Nutrition Information per Serving
569 Calories
70 g Carbs
34 g Protein
16 g Fat