The Best Strength Building Moves To Improve Every Run

The Simple Change

Do reverse lunges.



This strength staple has a laundry list of benefits for runners. “A reverse lunge forces you to work on balance, which is going to better your running form,” says Bennett. Your core is stabilizing your body during the exercise, which makes your abs, obliques, and lower back stronger. “The lunge itself works your glutes, quads, and hamstrings,” he adds, “which all power you on a run and help support and stabilize your knee.”



The movement also translates to the motion of running. (Picture a run in slow motion; each bound is like a mini lunge.) Plus, because you’re using one leg at a time, you’re able to pinpoint muscle imbalances between your left and right sides, says Bennett. Now you’ll know, say, to do a couple of extra reps on your weaker side or which tight spot to foam roll later.



The main reason you want to start lunging backward versus forward? It’s easier to maintain proper form. In a forward lunge, people often let their lead knee drift in front of their ankle, putting stress on the forward knee, says Bennett. But that’s harder to do when you step backward. (There’s evidence to support that: In a Korean study of forward, backward, and walking lunges, researchers found that reverse lunges were associated with a lower risk of a knee injury and activated more muscle fibers in the legs.)



To ease into it, add reverse lunges to your strength-training days, and start with 5 reps on each leg. You won’t notice much at first, says Bennett. But after a week, you’ll get stronger and can do 10 reps. Once that feels easy, try pausing at the bottom of each lunge for 5 seconds. Mastered that? Hold 3-pound dumbbells while you lunge, and when that’s a breeze, hold 5s.



“Gradual progression is far more beneficial than doing too much too soon and getting hurt,” says Bennett. “A baby step still moves you forward—even if that step is a reverse lunge.”