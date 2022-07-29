The 7 Best Pieces of Nike Soccer Gear for Women
Buying Guide
Get ready for the big game with Nike soccer clothing and accessories designed to optimize speed, agility and precision on the pitch.
For soccer players, every second on the pitch counts. And no matter the position, time spent fiddling with shin guards or any other type of nuisance isn’t just an annoyance — it’s a moment that could potentially cost the game.
Granted, the effectiveness of soccer gear goes far beyond function. Stepping out onto the field in a sleek soccer kit can instill formidable confidence in any player and team.
Designed to meet the athletic prowess of soccer players of all levels, check out these seven Nike soccer must-haves for women.
7 Nike Soccer Essentials for Women
1. Properly Fitting Soccer Shoes
Whether playing on turf, artificial grass or a hard court, choosing the right pair of shoes is one of the most important soccer gear purchases an athlete can make. While the three main Nike shoes (Phantom, Mercurial and Tempo) are designed to match the skill level of players in all field positions, some are more tailored to certain preferences and styles of play. Here’s what they each offer:
Nike Phantom: These shoes feature a special raised patterning texture designed to give players maximal control and spin of the ball. They also have off-center lacing for better shooting, passing and dribbling precision.
Nike Mercurial: You’ve probably spotted pro players sporting these ultra-lightweight shoes in matches around the world. Nike Mercurial cleats are built for speed. Many variations of Mercurial shoes are made with Vaporposite+, a grippy grid mesh that helps maximize ball control at lightning speeds.
Nike Tiempo: With soft, premium leather and a cushioned insole with an adaptive mesh tongue, Nike Tiempo shoes are engineered for an athlete’s comfort. But these cleats are also designed for speed and agility, with many Tiempos containing raised textures on the front to ensure spot-on passing, dribbling and shooting.
2. Sturdy Shin Guards and Sleeves
An injury-prevention must-have for any football athlete, an effective pair of guards will keep shins safe from trauma — while also staying put beneath their socks. Nike shin guards offer a strong composite shell with perforations for breathability, while compression sleeves help keep them in place.
(Related: The Best Nike Soccer Shin Guards to Try)
3. Breathable Shorts
With 90 minutes of sprints, tackles and slides, an athlete’s legs work overtime during a soccer match — making breathable, lightweight pair of shorts a must. Nike soccer shorts feature a slightly stretchy fabric and a mesh waistband for fitted, but non-constricting, wear.
4. Comfy Warmup Jacket
Nike soccer jackets help keep athletes warm throughout pre-match drills — and are moisture-resistant in case of inclement weather.
5. Supportive Sports Bra
A sports bra is a key part of performance. With a wide range of styles (back-closure, front-closure and pullover) and sizes ranging from XS to 3X and A to G cups, Nike sports bras are engineered for optimal speed, agility and athleticism on the pitch. (Not to mention, they come in a wide variety of colors and designs, too.)
6. Sweat-Wicking and Hair-Saving Headbands
Keeping hair and sweat out of a soccer player’s face is a must for effective field vision. Nike headbands fit snugly and securely, so defenders can keep an eye on encroaching attackers, strikers on incoming corner kicks and every match-making moment in between.
7. Perspiration-Wicking Tops
Whether cropped, slim-fitted or oversized in style, a functional soccer shirt will move seamlessly with an athlete — all while keeping sweat off the body and poised for evaporation. Several Nike soccer tops feature Nike Dri-FIT technology, which uses a microfiber construction that helps disperse sweat across the fabric’s surface (and away from the body)
Words by Julia Sullivan, A.C.E.-certified C.P.T.