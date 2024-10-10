Ja 2 Shoe and Apparel Collection Releases and Bolsters Hoopsters’ Style of Play

Throughout the process, Morant has taken a hands-on approach to design, including elements like the bold colorways of the Ja 2. For the initial launch, the Ja 2 shoe will debut in “Purple Sky,” a purple colorway inspired by the mesmerizing depth and power of the night sky, which is as mesmerizing at Ja’s flashy moves on the court. Further colorways will be released through the fall, all driven by Ja’s explosive play and personal style. The Ja 2 will feature Morant’s signature branding both on the tongue and heel tab.

In addition to the updated sneaker, the Ja 2 apparel collection carries the athlete’s flair off the court, featuring artistic prints and graphics that speak to Ja’s personal aesthetic and his strong connection to both basketball and youth culture.

The apparel, which includes a hoodie, jogger, short, and short and long sleeve tees, merge the function of a game day uniform and the comfort of an off-duty uniform. Artistic prints, an exposed zipper, and bold color palette fit Ja’s expressive style and connection to youth culture.

The Ja 2 released on SNKRS and in select markets September 26, 2024. The silhouette and apparel collection will be available in select regions nike.com and select retailers October 8.