How to Pick the Right Nike Fleece: Your Studio Fleece Guide

Nike Studio Fleece is a collection of women’s fleece tops and bottoms designed for comfort, versatility and everyday wear. The line spans three fabric weights—light, medium and heavy—so you can build a layering system that works for your activity level and the weather. All three weights share the same consistent fit across the collection.

“It was critical for us to focus on how it feels as much as how it performs,” says Jill Gonzalez, Senior Manager of Product Line Management at Nike. “Engineering the fabric and finishes to deliver that soft, sensorial experience she’s looking for, was our ultimate goal.”

Studio Sport (Dri-FIT and Therma-FIT fleece) rounds out the lineup for athletes who want performance-ready fabrics with the same easy feel.