4 Health Benefits of Pumpkin, Say Dietitians

If you believe pumpkins are only good for baking pies and decorative carving, you may be surprised to learn that both pumpkin — and its seeds — are loaded with nutrients. In fact, there are numerous, possible health benefits of pumpkin and pumpkin seeds.

“Both pumpkin foods deliver protein, fiber, and nutrients, but in differing amounts,” said Amy Gorin, M.S., R.D.N. And while pumpkin seeds are high in unsaturated (healthy) fats and calories, pumpkin itself is both low in fat and calories, in part because of its high water content. It’s also a rich source of carbs, said Lisa Young, Ph.D., R.D.N., and adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University.

And, according to the fruit’s nutritional profile, pumpkin is not one to skimp on. The USDA’s database, FoodData Central, reports that a single serving (1 cup) of canned, cooked pumpkin provides about 25 percent of the daily requirement of fiber for women and roughly 17 percent for men. It’s also a great source of the antioxidant, beta-carotene — the colorful pigment found in numerous fruits and veggies that converts into vitamin A in the body. It can play a vital role in immune health and organ function.

As well, pumpkin seeds are also packed with vital nutrients. FoodData Central reports that a 1-ounce serving of shelled pumpkin seeds provides approximately 14 grams of healthy fats (such as PUFAs or polyunsaturated fatty acids, which are essential for brain health and muscle strength) and nearly 9 grams of protein. For context, a sedentary person who weighs 150 pounds requires 55 grams of protein per day to sustain their current muscle mass. That's close to 20 percent of their daily needs.

(Related: Dietitian-approved Foods That Can Help You Rehydrate After an Outdoor Workout)