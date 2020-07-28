Nutrition

Flank Steak with Roasted Potatoes

By Nike Training

Flank Steak with Roasted Potatoes

Packed full of flavor and ready to serve in 40 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

This is not your regular meat and veg. Try this ultra-tasty recipe to spice up your dinner menu.

Plenty of protein in this flavorful meal makes it worth the work. Gluten, dairy and nut free.

Ingredients

2 lb Small Potatoes
10.6 oz Cherry Tomatoes
1 Tbsp Olive Oil
1 Lemon
1 Garlic Clove
1 Cup Chopped Parsley
2 Tbsp Olive Oil
2 Cups of Arugula
21 oz Flank Steak

Ingredients

998 g Small Potatoes
300 g Cherry Tomatoes
15 mL Olive Oil
1 Lemon
1 Garlic Clove
25 g Chopped Parsley
30 mL Olive Oil
150 g of Arugula
600 g Flank Steak

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Wash and dry the potatoes and tomatoes on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Roast for 20-30 minutes.
  2. Peel and mince the garlic, then combine with parsley, lemon zest, lemon juice, olive oil and salt and use the mixture to dress the arugula.
  3. Cook the flank steak on high in a pan for a few minutes on each side. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Let it rest for 10 minutes, then cut into thin slices. Plate the flank steak, place the potatoes and tomatoes on a bed of arugula, then serve. Delicious!

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 204.4ºC. Wash and dry the potatoes and tomatoes on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Roast for 20-30 minutes.
  2. Peel and mince the garlic, then combine with parsley, lemon zest, lemon juice, olive oil and salt and use the mixture to dress the arugula.
  3. Cook the flank steak on high in a pan for a few minutes on each side. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Let it rest for 10 minutes, then cut into thin slices. Plate the flank steak, place the potatoes and tomatoes on a bed of arugula, then serve. Delicious!

Nutrition Information per Serving

653 Calories
59 g Carbs
50 g Protein
24 g Fat

