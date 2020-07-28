Flank Steak with Roasted Potatoes

By Nike Training
Packed full of flavor and ready to serve in 40 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
This is not your regular meat and veg. Try this ultra-tasty recipe to spice up your dinner menu.
Plenty of protein in this flavorful meal makes it worth the work. Gluten, dairy and nut free.
Ingredients
2 lb Small Potatoes
10.6 oz Cherry Tomatoes
1 Tbsp Olive Oil
1 Lemon
1 Garlic Clove
1 Cup Chopped Parsley
2 Tbsp Olive Oil
2 Cups of Arugula
21 oz Flank Steak
Instructions
Instructions
Nutrition Information per Serving
653 Calories
59 g Carbs
50 g Protein
24 g Fat