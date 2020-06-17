Find Your Flow: Yoga & Meditation

By Nike Training
How yoga and meditation can bring your mind back to a place of gratitude.
Restless mind? Tense shoulders? Tight hips? The fix is the same: yoga. “The practice is all about feeling connected to your body, by quieting your thoughts and focusing on sensations,” says Nike Master Trainer and yoga instructor Alex Silver-Fagan. “When you do that, you not only relieve physical tension, you’re also thrown into the present moment—a headspace that can help you stay centered even after you’ve rolled up your mat.”
To help you find your Zen, we curated our best yoga workouts, tips, and tricks from our coolest and most collected trainers. Mood-boosting flows, stress-busting meditations, gratitude-growing techniques…it’s all here, and all yours.
Get Moving
4 yoga workouts to calm your mind by moving your body.
Whether you’re new to yoga or you already chaturanga daily, these feel-good flows, some as short as 15 minutes, have something for everyone. Forget about judging your practice or your thoughts, appreciate all that your body is capable of, and let those heart openers do their job.
01. Energizing Yoga Flow
02. Unlock Your Highest Potential
Nike Master Trainer, Branden Collinsworth, takes us through 6 Yoga Poses for connecting with your inner-self.
03. Work That Core
Get your sweat on with this core-activating class led by Nike Master Trainer, Alex Silver-Fagan.
04. Rejuvenate with Yoga
Breathe life into your practice with three dynamic types of yoga that will help you energize, strengthen and restore.
Start Meditating
Train your mind for better focus and calm with these guided meditations.
Your mind is more powerful than you think. Research suggests that even a few minutes of meditation can help put it on a more positive track.
01. Quick Stress-Relief Meditation
02. Relax and Restore Meditation
Take It Further
Set yourself up for success, mentally and physically, with these tips from Nike Master Trainers.
Maximizing your work on the yoga mat is as easy as committing to a couple of simple changes off of it. Begin with these to take your practice—and your vibe—to the next level.
01. 3 Ways to Create the Ideal Yoga Space
02. How to Adopt an Attitude of Gratitude
By Branden Collinsworth
Reframe your thinking to focus on what you do have, rather than what you don’t.
Gratitude is one of the most straightforward, potent tools that you can implement in your day-to-day life to feel better. Appreciating the goodness in your life — and no matter what, we all have some goodness — instantly puts you in a more positive mind frame, a place of abundance and infinite possibilities. You’re immediately brought into the moment, and we know that the ability to be present is powerful.
03. 3 Ways to Feel More Present
By Branden Collinsworth
Take a mental break from the ins-and-outs of daily life to bring yourself back to center.
These days it’s all too easy to lose that ability to tune in. We’re battling a constant inundation of information: from our current world situation, our jobs, our friends and our screens. The onslaught can feel overwhelming and make us lose touch with the present moment.
Thankfully, a few simple mindfulness tools can help you to take back control and instantly make you feel more calm and empowered. The next time you need to get centered or sharp, try one of these techniques:
Progress over Perfection
Just like any new skill, cultivating an attitude of gratitude takes time and practice. So don’t worry if you sit down to meditate and your mind wanders, or you’re thinking about what movie you’ll watch tonight instead of focusing on your downward dog. Just acknowledge the thought, bring it back, and try again. It’s small, consistent changes over time that will have the biggest impact on your mind, and your mood. And that’s something to feel grateful about right there.