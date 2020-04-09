3 Ways to Feel More Present

These days it’s all too easy to lose that ability to tune in. We’re battling a constant inundation of information: from our current world situation, our jobs, our friends and our screens. The onslaught can feel overwhelming and make us lose touch with the present moment.



Thankfully, a few simple mindfulness tools can help you to take back control and instantly make you feel more calm and empowered. The next time you need to get centered or sharp, try one of these techniques: