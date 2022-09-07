What Is Cross-Country?

If you've ever looked across a wide, lush field on a crisp fall day and thought, "I wonder how fast I could get from one end to the other," then you might be a cross country runner at heart.

Similar to trail running, cross-country running utilizes as few paved roads as possible, but while trail running tends to include tougher terrain like woodsy paths and rocky slopes, cross country is done on natural expanses, according to Caroline Grainger, ISSA-certified personal trainer.

That includes fields, parks, dirt roads, and grasslands. Golf courses are particularly ideal, she said, since they have moderate hills and the grass is often well-groomed. That helps athletes achieve their main aim, which is speed rather than endurance.