Keeping Kids Connected to Sport

Create a Connection

Kids like to feel special so get them to realise it’s all about them. “I want to be here for you, help you, move with you” says Isyan. “It’s very important that kids have a fear-free, positive environment in order to feel safe and to act more confidently.”



Kids are naturally honest, so to build a trusting relationship it’s important that adults are honest with them in return. As Isyan says, “Tell them what’s good and what’s bad, so that they always have the feeling that they can talk to you about any concerns or problems.” But with honesty a great coach should also provide empathy, “Having the ability to sense the feelings of a kid.” And it’s also really important to build respect. As Isyan recounts, “I know adults who came to the programme as youngsters and they still approach me with the same respect now as they did then, and I still respect them.”