      Nutrition

      Coconut Protein Power Pancakes

      By Nike Training

      A energizing breakfast, packed with protein.

      Supercharge your morning routine with a stack of muscle-building pancakes that are simple to make and keep you powered up for hours. You can customize yours with our options below and enjoy tips on how to make this meal prep even easier than it already is.

      Looking for another excuse to eat pancakes? With the right ingredients, a short stack can fuel you up for a long sweat session or replenish your hunger afterward. This recipe provides the just-right balance of protein and carbs to help you train longer without bonking mid-workout or suffering a sugar crash. Best of all, it’s fast and easy (really—you’ll have the pancakes on the table in 10 minutes), and you can shake up the ingredients to meet your needs.

      Standout Ingredients (and Why You’ll Love Them)

      1. Nondairy alternatives save your stomach.
        The slow-digesting sugars (aka lactose) in dairy can wreak havoc on your GI system mid-workout, leading to bloating, gas, and discomfort. When you fuel with almond milk and coconut yogurt instead, you reduce the chance of irritation, which means you’ll be less likely to need a bathroom detour on your run.
      2. Protein powder supports your muscles.
        Most people save their protein for after a workout. But research shows the timing doesn’t matter; protein’s amino acids will get to work repairing damaged muscle tissues whether you get them before or after your session. Choose a brand with minimal ingredients that lists the protein source first, if you can. Avoid added sugar and artificial ingredients. And try to choose one that’s been tested by a third party for quality and safety assurance, with a label such as “NSF Certified for Sport.”
      3. Coconut adds low-sugar flavor.
        Coconut flour is gluten-free and a great source of fiber and MCTs (medium-chain triglycerides, which are an easily digestible form of healthy fat). Plus, it’s lower in carbs compared to other flours, so it can help stabilize blood sugar. The high smoke point and subtly sweet flavor help too. Lastly, cultured coconut yogurt is free of lactose but loaded with probiotics, which can improve your gut health.

      Helpful Tips for Easy Meal Prep

      1. Freeze batches.
        We’re pretty sure you’re going to like these, so you might as well double or triple the recipe and freeze the pancakes for future pre- or post-workout fuel (they’ll stay good for up to two months). Once the pancakes have cooled, lay them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, then freeze them for 30 minutes before freezing them all together in an airtight container. This step should keep them from sticking together, but you can also separate the pancakes with pieces of parchment or wax paper just in case. When you're ready to feast, zap them in the microwave in 20-second increments until warmed through, or reheat them in the oven at 350℉ for about 10 minutes.
      2. Multitask.
        When you’re combining the dry and wet ingredients (be careful not to overmix them to ensure light, airy cakes), turn on the heat so the skillet is ready when you are. If you plan on making pancakes again in the next day or two, double the recipe, put half the batter in a bowl, cover it tightly, then refrigerate.

      Want to Customize It? Here Are Some Ideas:

      1. Go all-in-vegan.
        Choose a plant-based protein powder made with pea or hemp, not whey or casein.
      2. Add nut butter.
        If you prefer nutty to sweet, swap out the coconut yogurt with your favorite nut butter. It’s a good source of healthy fat that can help curb hunger too.

      How to Make It: Coconut Protein Power Pancakes

      Servings: 1 (makes 4 pancakes)
      Prep Time: 5 minutes
      Cook Time: 5 minutes
      Total Time: 10 minutes

      Ingredients

      ½ cup raw, unsalted almonds
      ¼ cup coconut flour
      1 tablespoon vanilla protein powder
      ½ teaspoon baking powder
      ½ cup unsweetened almond milk
      3 eggs, at room temperature
      1 tablespoon coconut oil
      ½ cup coconut yogurt
      ¼ cup berries or fruit of choice
      1 tablespoon granola
      1 tablespoon maple syrup, if desired

      Method

      1. In a food processor, blend the raw almonds into a fine powder to make almond flour.
      2. In a medium bowl, mix together the almond flour, coconut flour, protein powder, and baking powder.
      3. In a small bowl, whisk together the almond milk and eggs. Add the wet ingredients to the bowl of dry ingredients and mix until just combined.
      4. Heat a skillet over medium heat. Scoop batter into four roughly equal portions onto the skillet and cook until bubbles appear, about 2 minutes. When the pancakes are golden brown on the bottom, flip, then cook on the other side for 2 minutes more, or until golden brown. Remove from heat.
      5. Stack the pancakes and top with yogurt, fruit, and/or granola. Dig on in with a bit of maple syrup, if desired.
