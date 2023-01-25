The Best Nike Sweatpants for Women
Buying Guide
From sweat-wicking and tailored to effortlessly casual, explore the best sweatpants for women by Nike.
Seeking out a pair of quality, comfortable sweatpants to wear to the gym or around the house? If you’re after cozy wardrobe staples that are versatile and practical, this Nike women’s sweatpants roundup is for you.
From warm and insulative fleece materials to ultra-soft terry fabric, below are six prime picks to add to your shopping list. Find your next favorite pair of women’s sweatpants in this buying guide.
The Best Women’s Sweatpants by Nike
1. For a Simple, Cozy Look: Nike Club Fleece Sweatpants
If you’re envisioning lounging in ultra-comfy, no-frills sweatpants, choose a pair in this brushed-back Nike Club Fleece fabric. This line of Nike sweats features warm, soft and stretchy garments with simple details that allow for a cozy feel.
For example, elastic waistbands and ribbed cuffs give these sweats a classic, consistent fit. Some pairs come with roomy pockets, too. Shop a range of styles, from slim-fit joggers to oversize silhouettes.
Pair the Club Fleece sweatpants with a matching Club Fleece hoodie or sweatshirt to complete an outfit.
2. For a Refreshed Take on Sweats: Nike Phoenix Fleece Sweatpants
Smooth on the outside and cozy on the inside, these brushed-fleece sweats are made with the ultimate material for chilly days.
These sweatpants are similar to Nike Club Fleece but with even bolder and more unique designs, like high-waisted, wide-leg sweatpants in vibrant hues and patterns, or baggy pairs that taper above the ankle to show off your kicks.
Like Club Fleece, you can also pair Nike Phoenix Fleece sweatpants with a matching top to complete the look.
3. For Working Out: Nike Dri-FIT
For sweatpants that you can seriously sweat in, try a pair made with moisture-wicking Nike Dri-FIT technology, which disperses moisture across the surface of the fabric to speed up evaporation.
Check out soft and stretchy styles from the Nike Yoga collection, including pairs made with textured thermal fabrics to keep cozy on and off the mat.
4. For Staying Warm: Nike Therma-FIT
For heading outdoors in cold weather or keeping warm pre- and post-workout, Nike Therma-FIT sweatpants feature heat-regulating technology that’s sure to keep you toasty. Wear them on their own or layered over workout leggings on the chilliest days.
You’ll find styles in a range of materials, from thick and fluffy fleece and wool to the latest Nike apparel innovation: Nike Forward. Nike Forward is not a knit or a woven — it’s a material created by ultra-thin, needle-punched layers of fibers, a process that generates less waste than traditional knit-fleece production.
In fact, the inaugural collection was made with an average of 75 percent less carbon compared with standard knit materials. These joggers are made with sustainability in mind, while also featuring advanced warmth, thanks to the layer of Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology.
5. For an Outdoorsy Vibe: Nike ACG Sweatpants
For wintry hikes or trips to the mountain to ski or snowboard, Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) has all the apparel needed for a cold-weather outdoor adventure, including sweatpants. Nike ACG sweatpants are built to pack in warmth.
For example, some pairs feature Polartec®, an ultrasoft, breathable material that helps hold in warm air while moisture escapes. Some styles come in bold prints inspired by nature (think: glaciers or volcanoes) for an outdoorsy look.
6. For a Tailored Fit: Nike Tech Fleece Joggers
When it comes to sweatpants, Nike Tech Fleece joggers are about as polished as you can get. With a sleek and tailored design that tapers at the knee, these sweatpants provide warmth and insulation — without the bulk.
These joggers feature premium details, like zippered pockets surrounded by the signature Nike Tech Fleece taping and an internal pocket to store a phone or other small essentials.
Want to complete the set? Pair them with a Nike Tech Fleece hoodie.
Words by Dina Cheney