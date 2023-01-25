The Best Nike Sweatpants for Women

Seeking out a pair of quality, comfortable sweatpants to wear to the gym or around the house? If you’re after cozy wardrobe staples that are versatile and practical, this Nike women’s sweatpants roundup is for you.

From warm and insulative fleece materials to ultra-soft terry fabric, below are six prime picks to add to your shopping list. Find your next favorite pair of women’s sweatpants in this buying guide.