The Best Nike Swim Trunks for Men

If you’re making summer plans to hit the beach with friends, swim laps at the pool or try out a new water sport, you’ll need a great pair of swim trunks. The Nike swim collection offers a variety of swim shorts for all of your summer adventuring, with options in 5-, 7- and 9-inch lengths and a range of colors and patterns.

Nike swimwear is made with performance fabrics that move with you and quickly dry, while providing comfort and coverage. Check out the five best Nike swimsuit styles for men.

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