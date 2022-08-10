How to Choose Arch Support Inserts, According to Podiatrists

A pair of supportive, well-fitting shoes in good condition can go a long way in keeping your feet cushioned and comfortable. But, if you still find yourself wanting an extra level of support, arch support inserts could potentially be a solution.



“An arch support shoe insole is a device that is designed to help support and cushion feet appropriately to try and minimize overuse foot and ankle conditions,” said Mark J. Mendeszoon, D.P.M., F.A.C.F.A.S.



Many arch support inserts can be purchased over the counter at a pharmacy or running store. However, you can also work with a podiatrist to customize insoles to best fit your feet.



“These devices are made specific to the patient’s unique needs and foot structures and can be made of a number of different materials, styles, thicknesses, lengths, etc.,” explained Alex Kor, D.P.M., M.S.

Here’s everything Mendeszoon and Kor say to know about arch support inserts.

If you’re considering insoles to help mitigate foot pain or injury, be sure to speak with your doctor first about what might be best for you.

