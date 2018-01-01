YOUR PERSONAL GUIDE
TO RUNNINGRunning alone can be great—can be. Running with others?
Always awesome. Audio Guided Runs—now available on
Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3—let you run step-by-step with
Nike coaches, world-class athletes and special guests. Now
with Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular, you can leave
your phone behind.
BEST BAND IN
THE LANDNike Sport Loop and Nike Sport Band are supremely
comfortable, incredibly light and a breeze to adjust.
And now you can get them in colors that pair
perfectly with the latest Nike React footwear.
CHALLENGES
ACCEPTEDOne of the most beloved features of Nike+ Run Club
returns, with Challenges. Join a Challenge, work your
butt off, hit the goal, and reap some pretty cool rewards.
It’s one more way to stay motivated, from a watch and
an app that have you more than covered in that regard.
NIKE+ RUN CLUBWith motivation from millions of runners and
expert guidance around every turn, we’ll help you
reach your goals–and have more fun doing it.
NIKE EPIC REACT FLYKNITThe Nike Epic React Flyknit Running Shoe provides crazy
comfort that lasts as long as you can run. Its Nike React foam
cushioning is responsive yet lightweight, durable yet soft.
POWERBEATS3 WIRELESSRain, sweat or shine, these water-resistant headphones surround
your Audio-Guided Runs in high-quality sound. Fast Fuel turns a
5-minute charge into an hour of playback time and a full charge can
last up to 12 hours—for plenty of power through multiple workouts.