SOFTER & MORE ENERGY RETURNThought the Nike LunarEpic Low Flyknit 2
was soft? It was. Think the Nike Epic React
is going to be even softer? You bet—11%
softer to be exact. Along with being
significantly softer than the LunarEpic’s
Lunarlon foam, the Nike React foam
also manages to be 13% bouncier.
LIGHTERNike Epic React is 5% lighter than the
LunarEpic Low Flyknit 2—making it one
of the lightest incredibly-cushioned
shoes you can buy.
MORE DURABLEWe gave our testers React shoes that had
been worn for at least 500 miles, and sent
them on a run. When they returned, we
asked them how many miles they thought
the shoes had on them. The highest answer
was 100. The lowest was “brand-new.”
And the average was around 15 miles.
That’s what we call durable.