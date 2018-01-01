NIKE FLYEASE

STRAP IN.
TAKE OFF.Designed for athletes of all abilities and ages, NikeFlyEase features a revolutionary zipper-and-strapsystem to help you get your shoes on and offquickly and easily.
EASY ON AND OFFThe lace-free FlyEase system connects an adjustable strapto a wraparound zipper, letting you open or close the shoein one fluid motion.
SECURE FITFlyEase shoes are designed for a secure, locked-infit, letting you move with confidence duringpractice, competition or everyday wear.Do you wear a brace or ankle-foot orthotic?Check out our wide-size versions.