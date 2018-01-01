 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
P2A.jpg

NIKE FLYEASE

SHOP ALL FLYEASE SHOES
0117_CDP_FlyEase_P1_Desktop.jpg
0117_CDP_FlyEase_P2_Desktop.jpg
0117_CDP_FlyEase_P2_Desktop.jpg

STRAP IN.
TAKE OFF. Designed for athletes of all abilities and ages, Nike FlyEase features a revolutionary zipper-and-strap system to help you get your shoes on and off quickly and easily.

0117_CDP_FlyEase_P3_Desktop.jpg

EASY ON AND OFF The lace-free FlyEase system connects an adjustable strap to a wraparound zipper, letting you open or close the shoe in one fluid motion.

0117_CDP_FlyEase_P4_Desktop.jpg

SECURE FIT FlyEase shoes are designed for a secure, locked-in fit, letting you move with confidence during practice, competition or everyday wear. Do you wear a brace or ankle-foot orthotic? Check out our wide-size versions.

0117_CDP_FlyEase_P5_Desktop.jpg

BUILT TO PERFORM FlyEase shoes feature the same performance technology as their non- FlyEase versions, so you can bring your full potential to the court, the track, or the street.

0117_CDP_FlyEase_P6_Desktop.jpg
0117_CDP_FlyEase_P7_Desktop.jpg

Nike Revolution 4 FlyEase Women's Shoe

Nike Revolution 3 FlyEase Big Kids' Shoe (Wide)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 34 FlyEase Men's Running Shoe

Nike LeBron Soldier XI FlyEase Men's Basketball Shoe

FLYEASE FOOTWEAR

SHOES

CLOTHING

ACCESSORIES & EQUIPMENT

FEATURED

Loading