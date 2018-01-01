 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
NIKE ZOOM KD 9 ZOOM.
EVERYWHERE. Full-length Zoom for 360-degree playmaking.

NIKE ZOOM KD 9 Covering every inch of the court, KD finds
ways to score against even the most
determined defenses. His new signature
shoe adapts to every move with a second-
skin fit and re-engineered cushioning.

EXTREME RESPONSIVENESS A full-length Nike Zoom Air unit is thicker in the
heel to cushion hard landings, and thinner in the
forefoot, for superior pop when KD pulls up quickly.

INCREDIBLE FIT The sock-like Flyknit forefoot gives KD
areas of breathability, stretch and support
where he needs them most.

LOCKED-DOWN SUPPORT Intersecting lace loops create a “cage”
that supports and contains KD’s foot
during quick cuts and sprints.

“THE SHOES ARE PERFECTLY CATERED TO MY FOOT, LIKE I MOLDED
THESE AND GOT A SPECIAL PAIR MADE. THAT’S WHAT I WANT
EVERYBODY TO FEEL WHO PUTS THESE ON. IT WILL FEEL PERSONAL.” KEVIN DURANT

BEHIND THE DESIGN TWO ARTISTS AT WORK At the center of KD’s signature shoe is a conversation
between KD and Nike Basketball Senior Design Director
Leo Chang—an athlete and a designer who make each
other better.

ALWAYS IMPROVING Chang faced a unique design challenge with the KD 9:
Durant already felt the KD 8 was the perfect shoe.
But, inspired by Durant’s drive to constantly add new
moves to his already-dominant arsenal, Chang knew
he could level up his design game as well. The results
speak for themselves: a new kind of Flyknit, a new kind
of Zoom, and a shoe KD loves more than ever.

INSPIRED BY NATURE KD saw a connection between his playing style and the
fluid quality of Nike Flyknit, so he asked Chang to use
the technology for his new signature shoe. Chang took
it a step further by devising an all-new honeycomb
construction: “It’s a great geometry because it allows
for movement, stability and containment,” he says of
the nature-inspired design.

NIKE ZOOM KD 9

