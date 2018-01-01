NIKE ZOOM KD 9Covering every inch of the court, KD finds
ways to score against even the most
determined defenses. His new signature
shoe adapts to every move with a second-
skin fit and re-engineered cushioning.
EXTREME RESPONSIVENESSA full-length Nike Zoom Air unit is thicker in the
heel to cushion hard landings, and thinner in the
forefoot, for superior pop when KD pulls up quickly.
INCREDIBLE FITThe sock-like Flyknit forefoot gives KD
areas of breathability, stretch and support
where he needs them most.
LOCKED-DOWN SUPPORTIntersecting lace loops create a “cage”
that supports and contains KD’s foot
during quick cuts and sprints.
“THE SHOES ARE PERFECTLY CATERED TO MY FOOT, LIKE I MOLDED
THESE AND GOT A SPECIAL PAIR MADE. THAT’S WHAT I WANT
EVERYBODY TO FEEL WHO PUTS THESE ON. IT WILL FEEL PERSONAL.”KEVIN DURANT
BEHIND THE DESIGNTWO ARTISTS AT WORKAt the center of KD’s signature shoe is a conversation
between KD and Nike Basketball Senior Design Director
Leo Chang—an athlete and a designer who make each
other better.
ALWAYS IMPROVINGChang faced a unique design challenge with the KD 9:
Durant already felt the KD 8 was the perfect shoe.
But, inspired by Durant’s drive to constantly add new
moves to his already-dominant arsenal, Chang knew
he could level up his design game as well. The results
speak for themselves: a new kind of Flyknit, a new kind
of Zoom, and a shoe KD loves more than ever.
INSPIRED BY NATUREKD saw a connection between his playing style and the
fluid quality of Nike Flyknit, so he asked Chang to use
the technology for his new signature shoe. Chang took
it a step further by devising an all-new honeycomb
construction: “It’s a great geometry because it allows
for movement, stability and containment,” he says of
the nature-inspired design.