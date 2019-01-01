The Sneaker Club for Adventurous Kids

Brand new Nike and Converse shoes delivered to your door with activities to spark adventure in the everyday.

The Joy of Unboxing

Delivery day just got more exciting with personalized packages sent just for your kid.

Seasonal Fresh Styles

Choose from a curated selection of Nike and Converse in sizes 4c to 7y. We offer colorful classics from the Cortez to the Air Max and more.

Plans for Every Family

Nike Adventure Club offers three membership plans starting at $20  a month. You can upgrade or downgrade plans when you need.

Each Adventure Kit Includes

Personalized Box

Nike or Converse Kicks

Adventure Guide

Downloadable Activities

Membership Overview

Features

  • One simple recurring monthly fee, no hidden charges
  • Free shipping and returns
  • Free size and style exchanges
  • Change plans whenever you need
  • Shoe drives 2x a year to collect old shoes for recycling or donation
