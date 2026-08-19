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Breaking・Dance

Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
¥22,330
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Shox R4
Nike Shox R4 Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Shox R4
Men's Shoes
¥21,230
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
¥18,700
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Imperial Purple"
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Imperial Purple" Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Imperial Purple"
Men's Shoes
¥34,650
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Men's Shoes
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Women's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Khaki"
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Khaki" Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Khaki"
Women's Shoes
¥26,950
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Birds of Paradise"
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Birds of Paradise" Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Birds of Paradise"
Women's Shoes
¥32,450
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Total 90 SE
Nike Total 90 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Total 90 SE
Women's Shoes
¥18,810
(Tax Incl.)
Nike T90 SP
Nike T90 SP Men's Shoes
Nike T90 SP
Men's Shoes
¥16,060
(Tax Incl.)
Nike SB Vertebrae
Nike SB Vertebrae Men's Shoes
Nike SB Vertebrae
Men's Shoes
¥10,780
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
¥28,380
(Tax Incl.)
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT
Skate Shoes
¥11,880
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
¥18,700
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Women's Shoes
¥24,200
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max Excee
Nike Air Max Excee Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Excee
Women's Shoes
¥12,100
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes with Reflective Accents
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes with Reflective Accents
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Pointe
Jordan Pointe Women's Shoes
Jordan Pointe
Women's Shoes
¥17,820
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)