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Breaking・Dance

(137)
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
¥22,330
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Shox R4
Nike Shox R4 Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Shox R4
Men's Shoes
¥21,230
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Big Kids' Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Big Kids' Shoes
¥12,650
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
¥18,700
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Nike Dunk Low LV8 Big Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low LV8
Big Kids' Shoes
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Imperial Purple"
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Imperial Purple" Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Imperial Purple"
Men's Shoes
¥34,650
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Little Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Little Kids' Shoes
¥10,230
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Men's Shoes
¥15,730
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Women's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 "Denim"
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 "Denim" Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Air Force 1 '07 LV8 "Denim"
Men's Shoes
¥18,150
(Tax Incl.)
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Big Kids' Shoes
Nike V5 RNR
Big Kids' Shoes
¥9,900
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Big Kids' Shoes
+1
Air Jordan 1 Low
Big Kids' Shoes
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Men's Shoes
+3
Best Seller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Men's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Big Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Big Kids' Shoes
¥8,690
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Khaki"
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Khaki" Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 High OG "Khaki"
Women's Shoes
¥26,950
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Birds of Paradise"
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Birds of Paradise" Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Birds of Paradise"
Women's Shoes
¥32,450
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Seongsu"
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Seongsu" Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble "Seongsu"
Men's Shoes
¥25,520
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Total 90 SE
Nike Total 90 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Total 90 SE
Women's Shoes
¥18,810
(Tax Incl.)
Nike T90 SP
Nike T90 SP Men's Shoes
Nike T90 SP
Men's Shoes
¥16,060
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Max 90 Premium
Men's Shoes
¥17,600
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Max 90
Men's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Big Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Big Kids' Shoes
¥15,950
(Tax Incl.)
Nike SB Vertebrae
Nike SB Vertebrae Men's Shoes
Nike SB Vertebrae
Men's Shoes
¥10,780
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan Ultra
Air Jordan Ultra Big Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan Ultra
Big Kids' Shoes
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Women's Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Women's Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Max Plus
Men's Shoes
¥23,100
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
¥28,380
(Tax Incl.)
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT
Skate Shoes
¥11,880
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
¥18,700
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Women's Shoes
¥24,200
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Little Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Little Kids' Shoes
¥6,050
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan CMFT Era
Jordan CMFT Era Big Kids' Shoes
Jordan CMFT Era
Big Kids' Shoes
¥12,980
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07
Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07
Men's Shoes
¥18,150
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Little Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Little Kids' Shoes
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan 1 Low Alt
Jordan 1 Low Alt Little Kids' Shoes
Jordan 1 Low Alt
Little Kids' Shoes
¥9,350
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max Excee
Nike Air Max Excee Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Excee
Women's Shoes
¥12,100
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes with Reflective Accents
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes with Reflective Accents
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Pointe
Jordan Pointe Women's Shoes
Jordan Pointe
Women's Shoes
¥17,820
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Flex Train
Nike Flex Train Women's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Flex Train
Women's Workout Shoes
¥9,680
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Shox Z
Nike Shox Z Women's Shoes
Nike Shox Z
Women's Shoes
¥20,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Women's Shoes
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Women's Shoes
¥20,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Tennis Classic
Nike Tennis Classic Women's Shoes
Nike Tennis Classic
Women's Shoes
¥13,530
(Tax Incl.)
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Skate Shoe
Nike SB Force 58
Skate Shoe
¥9,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sprint Sister
Nike Sprint Sister Women's Shoes
Nike Sprint Sister
Women's Shoes
¥13,640
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Women's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LX
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LX Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LX
Women's Shoes
¥18,150
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Shox Z
Nike Shox Z Women's Shoes
Nike Shox Z
Women's Shoes
¥20,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Women's Shoes
¥18,150
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Love Letter"
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Love Letter" Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Love Letter"
Men's Shoes
¥26,950
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men's Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 6 Retro
Air Jordan 6 Retro Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Air Jordan 6 Retro
Men's Shoes
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro Denim
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro Denim Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro Denim
Men's Shoes
¥22,550
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil"
Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil" Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil"
Men's Shoes
¥29,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Air Force 1 '07 WB
Nike Air Force 1 '07 WB Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 WB
Men's Shoes
¥19,800
(Tax Incl.)
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Nike P-6000
Shoes
¥17,160
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble SE
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble SE Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble SE
Men's Shoes
¥24,200
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Banned"
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Banned" Big Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Banned"
Big Kids' Shoes
¥18,700
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe ‘Bricolage’
NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe ‘Bricolage’ Shoes
NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe ‘Bricolage’
Shoes
¥19,030
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Little Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Little Kids' Shoes
¥6,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low
Men's Shoes
¥20,900
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Pearl Pink and Iced Carmine"
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Pearl Pink and Iced Carmine" Women's Shoe
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Pearl Pink and Iced Carmine"
Women's Shoe
¥27,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club
Men's Shoes
¥22,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Cortez Leather
Nike Cortez Leather Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Cortez Leather
Men's Shoes
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Air Force 1 '07
Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
¥13,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Shox Z
Nike Shox Z Women's Shoes
Nike Shox Z
Women's Shoes
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike SB Force 58
Nike SB Force 58 Skate Shoe
Nike SB Force 58
Skate Shoe
¥9,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Sprint Sister
Nike Sprint Sister Women's Shoes
Nike Sprint Sister
Women's Shoes
¥13,640
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Women's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LX
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LX Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LX
Women's Shoes
¥18,150
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Shox Z
Nike Shox Z Women's Shoes
Nike Shox Z
Women's Shoes
¥20,130
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Women's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Women's Shoes
¥18,150
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Love Letter"
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Love Letter" Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Love Letter"
Men's Shoes
¥26,950
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men's Shoes
¥17,050
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 6 Retro
Air Jordan 6 Retro Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Air Jordan 6 Retro
Men's Shoes
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro Denim
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro Denim Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro Denim
Men's Shoes
¥22,550
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil"
Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil" Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro OG "Brazil"
Men's Shoes
¥29,299
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Air Force 1 '07 WB
Nike Air Force 1 '07 WB Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 WB
Men's Shoes
¥19,800
(Tax Incl.)
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Shoes
Nike P-6000
Shoes
¥17,160
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble SE
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble SE Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble SE
Men's Shoes
¥24,200
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
¥16,500
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Banned"
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Banned" Big Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG "Banned"
Big Kids' Shoes
¥18,700
(Tax Incl.)
NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe ‘Bricolage’
NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe ‘Bricolage’ Shoes
NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe ‘Bricolage’
Shoes
¥19,030
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Little Kids' Shoes
Nike Dunk Low
Little Kids' Shoes
¥6,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Air Jordan 1 Retro Low
Men's Shoes
¥20,900
(Tax Incl.)
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Pearl Pink and Iced Carmine"
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Pearl Pink and Iced Carmine" Women's Shoe
Air Jordan 4 Retro "Pearl Pink and Iced Carmine"
Women's Shoe
¥27,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club
Men's Shoes
¥22,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Cortez Leather
Nike Cortez Leather Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Nike Cortez Leather
Men's Shoes
¥10,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Air Force 1 '07
Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
Best Seller
Air Force 1 '07
Men's Shoes
¥13,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Shox Z
Nike Shox Z Women's Shoes
Nike Shox Z
Women's Shoes
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price