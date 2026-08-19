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Basketball Shorts

Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's 6" Basketball Shorts
Just In
Ja Standard Issue
Men's 6" Basketball Shorts
¥13,750
(Tax Incl.)
Ja
Ja Men's Dri-FIT 8" Basketball Shorts
Just In
Ja
Men's Dri-FIT 8" Basketball Shorts
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 5" Practice Woven Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 5" Practice Woven Basketball Shorts
¥7,260
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
Best Seller
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Mesh Diamond Shorts
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's 5" Fleece Basketball Shorts
Nike Crossover
Women's 5" Fleece Basketball Shorts
¥8,250
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 10" Game Classic Basketball Shorts
Best Seller
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 10" Game Classic Basketball Shorts
¥5,500
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
¥9,020
(Tax Incl.)
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 8" Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 8" Basketball Shorts
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Y2K Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Y2K Shorts
¥6,270
(Tax Incl.)
Ja
Ja Big Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Ja
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
¥5,940
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan
Jordan Big Kids' Mesh Taping Shorts
Jordan
Big Kids' Mesh Taping Shorts
¥5,280
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Big Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
¥5,940
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan
Jordan Little Kids' Brooklyn French Terry Shorts
Jordan
Little Kids' Brooklyn French Terry Shorts
¥4,620
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Big Kids' Dri-FIT 5" Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Big Kids' Dri-FIT 5" Basketball Shorts
¥4,950
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 5" Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 5" Mesh Basketball Shorts
¥7,260
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Diamond Shorts
¥7,590
(Tax Incl.)
Kobe
Kobe Big Kids' Dri-FIT Mamba Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Mamba Shorts
¥5,940
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 5" Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
Best Seller
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 5" Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
¥6,380
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 4" Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 4" Diamond Shorts
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 6" Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 6" Basketball Shorts
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 6" Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 6" Basketball Shorts
¥6,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
A'ja
A'ja A'ja Wilson Women's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja
A'ja Wilson Women's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
¥7,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Kobe
Kobe Men's Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Basketball Shorts
¥14,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan
Jordan Little Kids' Tie Dye Mesh Shorts
Jordan
Little Kids' Tie Dye Mesh Shorts
¥4,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price