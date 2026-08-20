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Womens Basketball Clothing

(19)
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Backpack (32.9L)
Jordan Sport
Backpack (32.9L)
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's 5" Fleece Basketball Shorts
Nike Crossover
Women's 5" Fleece Basketball Shorts
¥8,250
(Tax Incl.)
Nike Elite 2.0
Nike Elite 2.0 Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Best Seller
Nike Elite 2.0
Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
¥2,860
(Tax Incl.)
A'ja
A'ja A'ja Wilson Women's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja
A'ja Wilson Women's Nike Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
¥7,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 4" Diamond Shorts
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's 4" Diamond Shorts
¥6,930
(Tax Incl.)
Nike
Nike Women's Long-Sleeve Basketball T-Shirt
Nike
Women's Long-Sleeve Basketball T-Shirt
¥6,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
A'ja
A'ja A'ja Wilson Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
A'ja
A'ja Wilson Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥5,399
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Jordan Sport Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Hoodie
¥8,699
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Everyday Crew
Nike Everyday Crew Basketball Socks (3 Pair)
Nike Everyday Crew
Basketball Socks (3 Pair)
¥2,799
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Medium-Support Padded Jumpman Bra
¥4,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan
Jordan Air Raid Wallet
Jordan
Air Raid Wallet
¥2,999
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan SoftBank Winter Cup 2025
Jordan SoftBank Winter Cup 2025 Men's Graphic Hoodie
Jordan SoftBank Winter Cup 2025
Men's Graphic Hoodie
¥5,099
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Jordan
Jordan AJ4 Tour Yellow Crossbody Bag (2L)
Jordan
AJ4 Tour Yellow Crossbody Bag (2L)
¥6,600
(Tax Incl.)
Luka Elite
Luka Elite Cushioned Crew Socks
Luka Elite
Cushioned Crew Socks
¥2,099
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
¥7,599
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
Just In
Sabrina
Nike Dri-FIT Basketball T-Shirt
¥6,270
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
¥7,480
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Elite
Jordan Elite Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Jordan Elite
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
¥2,860
(Tax Incl.)
Jordan Everyday Elevated
Jordan Everyday Elevated Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
Best Seller
Jordan Everyday Elevated
Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
¥3,410
(Tax Incl.)
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