  1. Baseball
    2. /
  2. Clothing

Baseball Clothing

(76)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection Authentic
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection Authentic Men's Jordan Limited Collection Jersey
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection Authentic
Men's Jordan Limited Collection Jersey
¥78,000
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection Replica
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection Replica Men's Replica Jersey
Best Seller
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection Replica
Men's Replica Jersey
¥15,600
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection Women's T-Shirt
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Women's T-Shirt
¥7,000
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
¥9,600
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection Men's T-Shirt
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Men's T-Shirt
¥7,000
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection Men's T-Shirt
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Men's T-Shirt
¥7,000
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection Men's Pullover Hoodie
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Men's Pullover Hoodie
¥14,400
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
¥9,400
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection Women's T-Shirt
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Women's T-Shirt
¥7,000
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection Men's T-Shirt
Best Seller
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Men's T-Shirt
¥9,000
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection Men's 1/2-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Men's 1/2-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
¥15,600
(Tax Incl.)
Munetaka Murakami Chicago White Sox Fuse
Munetaka Murakami Chicago White Sox Fuse Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
Munetaka Murakami Chicago White Sox Fuse
Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
¥6,000
(Tax Incl.)
Munetaka Murakami Chicago White Sox Club
Munetaka Murakami Chicago White Sox Club Men's Nike MLB Pullover Hoodie
Munetaka Murakami Chicago White Sox Club
Men's Nike MLB Pullover Hoodie
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Munetaka Murakami Chicago White Sox
Munetaka Murakami Chicago White Sox Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV MLB Limited Jersey
Munetaka Murakami Chicago White Sox
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV MLB Limited Jersey
¥28,000
(Tax Incl.)
Kazuma Okamoto Toronto Blue Jays Fuse
Kazuma Okamoto Toronto Blue Jays Fuse Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
Kazuma Okamoto Toronto Blue Jays Fuse
Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
¥6,000
(Tax Incl.)
New York Yankees Fuse Wordmark
New York Yankees Fuse Wordmark Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
New York Yankees Fuse Wordmark
Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
¥7,000
(Tax Incl.)
New York Yankees Fuse Wordmark
New York Yankees Fuse Wordmark Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
New York Yankees Fuse Wordmark
Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
¥7,000
(Tax Incl.)
New York Yankees Authentic Collection Dugout
New York Yankees Authentic Collection Dugout Men's Nike MLB Full-Zip Bomber Jacket
New York Yankees Authentic Collection Dugout
Men's Nike MLB Full-Zip Bomber Jacket
¥34,999
(Tax Incl.)
Los Angeles Dodgers Fuse Wordmark
Los Angeles Dodgers Fuse Wordmark Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
Los Angeles Dodgers Fuse Wordmark
Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
¥7,000
(Tax Incl.)
Los Angeles Dodgers Authentic Collection Early Work
Los Angeles Dodgers Authentic Collection Early Work Men's Nike Dri-FIT MLB T-Shirt
Los Angeles Dodgers Authentic Collection Early Work
Men's Nike Dri-FIT MLB T-Shirt
¥8,000
(Tax Incl.)
Los Angeles Dodgers Authentic Collection Dugout
Los Angeles Dodgers Authentic Collection Dugout Men's Nike MLB Full-Zip Bomber Jacket
Los Angeles Dodgers Authentic Collection Dugout
Men's Nike MLB Full-Zip Bomber Jacket
¥34,999
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection Men's Dri-Fit Shorts
Best Seller
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Men's Dri-Fit Shorts
¥15,000
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection Men's Dri-Fit Polo
Best Seller
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants x Jordan Exclusive Collection
Men's Dri-Fit Polo
¥13,200
(Tax Incl.)
Los Angeles Dodgers 2-Hit
Los Angeles Dodgers 2-Hit Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
Los Angeles Dodgers 2-Hit
Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
¥7,000
(Tax Incl.)
Los Angeles Dodgers Authentic Collection Early Work
Los Angeles Dodgers Authentic Collection Early Work Men's Nike Dri-FIT MLB T-Shirt
Los Angeles Dodgers Authentic Collection Early Work
Men's Nike Dri-FIT MLB T-Shirt
¥8,000
(Tax Incl.)
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Los Angeles Dodgers
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Los Angeles Dodgers Men's Nike MLB Replica Jersey
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Los Angeles Dodgers
Men's Nike MLB Replica Jersey
¥24,200
(Tax Incl.)
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Los Angeles Dodgers
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Los Angeles Dodgers Men's Nike MLB Limited Jersey
Yoshinobu Yamamoto Los Angeles Dodgers
Men's Nike MLB Limited Jersey
¥28,000
(Tax Incl.)
Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers
Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
¥5,720
(Tax Incl.)
Los Angeles Dodgers Authentic Collection
Los Angeles Dodgers Authentic Collection Men's Nike Dri-Fit MLB Full-Zip Hoodie
Los Angeles Dodgers Authentic Collection
Men's Nike Dri-Fit MLB Full-Zip Hoodie
¥22,000
(Tax Incl.)
Los Angeles Dodgers Club
Los Angeles Dodgers Club Men's Nike MLB Pullover Hoodie
Los Angeles Dodgers Club
Men's Nike MLB Pullover Hoodie
¥15,000
(Tax Incl.)
New York Yankees Club
New York Yankees Club Men's Nike MLB Pullover Hoodie
New York Yankees Club
Men's Nike MLB Pullover Hoodie
¥15,000
(Tax Incl.)
New York Yankees 2-Hit
New York Yankees 2-Hit Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
New York Yankees 2-Hit
Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
¥7,000
(Tax Incl.)
New York Yankees Club
New York Yankees Club Men's Nike MLB Pullover Hoodie
New York Yankees Club
Men's Nike MLB Pullover Hoodie
¥15,000
(Tax Incl.)
Roki Sasaki Los Angeles Dodgers
Roki Sasaki Los Angeles Dodgers Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
Roki Sasaki Los Angeles Dodgers
Men's Nike MLB T-Shirt
¥5,720
(Tax Incl.)
Los Angeles Dodgers City Connect
Los Angeles Dodgers City Connect Men's Nike MLB Limited Jersey
Los Angeles Dodgers City Connect
Men's Nike MLB Limited Jersey
¥22,000
(Tax Incl.)
Shosei Togo Yomiuri Giants
Shosei Togo Yomiuri Giants Men's Replica Jersey
Shosei Togo Yomiuri Giants
Men's Replica Jersey
¥17,000
(Tax Incl.)
Yoshihiro Maru Yomiuri Giants
Yoshihiro Maru Yomiuri Giants Men's Replica Jersey
Yoshihiro Maru Yomiuri Giants
Men's Replica Jersey
¥17,000
(Tax Incl.)
Yomiuri Giants
Yomiuri Giants Men's Replica Jersey
Yomiuri Giants
Men's Replica Jersey
¥14,300
(Tax Incl.)
Taisei Yomiuri Giants
Taisei Yomiuri Giants Men's Replica Jersey
Taisei Yomiuri Giants
Men's Replica Jersey
¥17,000
(Tax Incl.)
Seiji Kobayashi Yomiuri Giants
Seiji Kobayashi Yomiuri Giants Men's Replica Jersey
Seiji Kobayashi Yomiuri Giants
Men's Replica Jersey
¥17,000
(Tax Incl.)
Hayato Sakamoto Yomiuri Giants
Hayato Sakamoto Yomiuri Giants Men's Replica Jersey
Hayato Sakamoto Yomiuri Giants
Men's Replica Jersey
¥17,000
(Tax Incl.)
Naoki Yoshikawa Yomiuri Giants
Naoki Yoshikawa Yomiuri Giants Men's Replica Jersey
Naoki Yoshikawa Yomiuri Giants
Men's Replica Jersey
¥17,000
(Tax Incl.)
Makoto Kadowaki Yomiuri Giants
Makoto Kadowaki Yomiuri Giants Men's Replica Jersey
Makoto Kadowaki Yomiuri Giants
Men's Replica Jersey
¥17,000
(Tax Incl.)
Yoshihiro Maru Yomiuri Giants
Yoshihiro Maru Yomiuri Giants Men's Replica Jersey
Yoshihiro Maru Yomiuri Giants
Men's Replica Jersey
¥17,000
(Tax Incl.)
Yomiuri Giants
Yomiuri Giants Men's T-Shirt
Yomiuri Giants
Men's T-Shirt
¥6,480
(Tax Incl.)
Yomiuri Giants
Yomiuri Giants Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Yomiuri Giants
Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
¥6,399
(Tax Incl.)
Yomiuri Giants
Yomiuri Giants Men's T-Shirt
Yomiuri Giants
Men's T-Shirt
¥5,800
(Tax Incl.)
Yomiuri Giants
Yomiuri Giants Men's T-Shirt
Yomiuri Giants
Men's T-Shirt
¥5,800
(Tax Incl.)
Yomiuri Giants
Yomiuri Giants Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Yomiuri Giants
Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
¥6,399
(Tax Incl.)
Yomiuri Giants
Yomiuri Giants Men's Pullover Hoodie
Yomiuri Giants
Men's Pullover Hoodie
¥11,000
(Tax Incl.)
2026 World Baseball Classic City Connect
2026 World Baseball Classic City Connect Men's Nike T-Shirt
2026 World Baseball Classic City Connect
Men's Nike T-Shirt
¥6,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Makoto Kadowaki Yomiuri Giants
Makoto Kadowaki Yomiuri Giants Men's Replica Jersey
Makoto Kadowaki Yomiuri Giants
Men's Replica Jersey
¥17,000
(Tax Incl.)
Kazuma Okamoto Japan National Baseball Team 2026 World Baseball Classic
Kazuma Okamoto Japan National Baseball Team 2026 World Baseball Classic Men's Nike T-Shirt
Kazuma Okamoto Japan National Baseball Team 2026 World Baseball Classic
Men's Nike T-Shirt
¥5,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Los Angeles Dodgers Club
Los Angeles Dodgers Club Men's Nike MLB Pullover Hoodie
Los Angeles Dodgers Club
Men's Nike MLB Pullover Hoodie
¥15,000
(Tax Incl.)
Japan National Baseball Team 2026 World Baseball Classic
Japan National Baseball Team 2026 World Baseball Classic Men's Nike T-Shirt
Japan National Baseball Team 2026 World Baseball Classic
Men's Nike T-Shirt
¥6,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Munetaka Murakami Japan National Baseball Team 2026 World Baseball Classic
Munetaka Murakami Japan National Baseball Team 2026 World Baseball Classic Men's Nike T-Shirt
Munetaka Murakami Japan National Baseball Team 2026 World Baseball Classic
Men's Nike T-Shirt
¥5,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Puerto Rico National Baseball Team 2026 World Baseball Classic
Puerto Rico National Baseball Team 2026 World Baseball Classic Men's Nike T-Shirt
Puerto Rico National Baseball Team 2026 World Baseball Classic
Men's Nike T-Shirt
¥6,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
USA Baseball 2026 World Baseball Classic
USA Baseball 2026 World Baseball Classic Men's Nike T-Shirt
USA Baseball 2026 World Baseball Classic
Men's Nike T-Shirt
¥6,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Seiya Suzuki Japan National Baseball Team 2026 World Baseball Classic
Seiya Suzuki Japan National Baseball Team 2026 World Baseball Classic Men's Nike T-Shirt
Seiya Suzuki Japan National Baseball Team 2026 World Baseball Classic
Men's Nike T-Shirt
¥5,199
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Venezuela National Baseball Team 2026 World Baseball Classic
Venezuela National Baseball Team 2026 World Baseball Classic Men's Nike T-Shirt
Venezuela National Baseball Team 2026 World Baseball Classic
Men's Nike T-Shirt
¥6,499
(Tax Incl.)
Sale Price
Takumi Ohshiro Yomiuri Giants
Takumi Ohshiro Yomiuri Giants Men's Replica Jersey
Takumi Ohshiro Yomiuri Giants
Men's Replica Jersey
¥17,000
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection Big Kid's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Just In
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection
Big Kid's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
¥7,600
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection Big Kid's T-Shirt
Just In
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection
Big Kid's T-Shirt
¥6,000
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection Big Kid's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Just In
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection
Big Kid's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
¥7,600
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection Big Kid's T-Shirt
Just In
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection
Big Kid's T-Shirt
¥7,000
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection Big Kid's T-Shirt
Just In
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection
Big Kid's T-Shirt
¥6,000
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection Big Kid's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Just In
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection
Big Kid's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
¥7,600
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection Big Kid's T-Shirt
Just In
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection
Big Kid's T-Shirt
¥6,000
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection Big Kid's T-Shirt
Just In
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection
Big Kid's T-Shirt
¥7,000
(Tax Incl.)
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection Big Kid's T-Shirt
Just In
Tokyo Yomiuri Giants X Jordan Exclusive Collection
Big Kid's T-Shirt
¥7,000
(Tax Incl.)
Taisei Yomiuri Giants
Taisei Yomiuri Giants Men's Replica Jersey
Taisei Yomiuri Giants
Men's Replica Jersey
¥17,000
(Tax Incl.)
Shosei Togo Yomiuri Giants
Shosei Togo Yomiuri Giants Men's Replica Jersey
Shosei Togo Yomiuri Giants
Men's Replica Jersey
¥17,000
(Tax Incl.)
Related Stories