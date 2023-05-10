How to Clean Baseball Pants in 6 Easy Steps

A fresh pair of baseball pants doesn’t stay crisp or white for long. After players slide into home base or lunge for a catch, their white baseball pants will carry the proof of playing hard — often accumulating stains from grass, dirt, sweat and more.

When the game is done, the next task is to clean those baseball pants so they’ll continue to look bright inning after inning. Below, check out six simple steps to clean baseball pants at home, including tips to remove even the most stubborn stains.

Tip: For best results (and less work), wash your baseball pants as soon as possible. The longer sweat and stains sit, the harder they are to clean.