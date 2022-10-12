|Nike Hat Size
|6 1/2
|6 5/8
|6 3/4
|6 7/8
|7
|7 1/8
|Head Size (in)
|20 1/2
|20 7/8
|21 1/8
|21 1/2
|21 7/8
|22 1/4
|Swoosh Flex
|OS
|OS
|OS
|OS
|OS
|Adjustable
|OS
|OS
|OS
|OS
|OS
|OS
|Dual Size
|S/M
|M/L
|L/XL
Kids' Hats and Headwear
The measurements on the size chart are body measurements. Find your correct size in the chart below. Scroll horizontally to see more sizes.
Fit Tips
- If you're on the borderline between two sizes, order the smaller size for a tighter fit or the larger size for a looser fit.
- OS = One Size.
How To Measure
Measure the circumference of your head using a measuring tape. Wrap it around your head at the point where the hat will sit (about an inch/2.5cm above your eyebrows).