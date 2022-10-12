Unisex

Find your correct size in the chart below.

Scroll horizontally to see more sizes.

Size Chart
SizeXXSXSSMLXL2XL
Men's Equivalent SizeXXSXSSMLXL2XL
Women's Equivalent SizeXSSMLXL2XL3XL
Chest/Bust (in)28.5 - 31.531.5 - 3535 - 37.537.5 - 4141 - 4444 - 48.548.5 - 53.5
Hip (in)28.5 - 31.531.5 - 3535 - 37.537.5 - 4141 - 4444 - 4747 - 50.5

Fit Tips

If you’re on the borderline between two sizes, order the smaller size for a tighter fit or the larger size for a looser fit.

If your body measurements for hips and chest/bust correspond to two different suggested sizes, order the one indicated by your hip measurement.

How To Measure

  • CHEST/BUST: Measure around the fullest part or your chest/bust, keeping the measuring tape horizontal.
  • HIPS: Measure around the fullest part of your hips, keeping the tape horizontal.