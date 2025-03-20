How to Prevent Blisters While Running

Visit a running store to try on shoes with an expert. Ask to try a few types of shoes to get a sense of which feels the best for your foot. “Try at least three different shoe models and walk or run in them before making a choice,” Cunha says. Make sure you have adequate toe space between your big toe and the top part of your shoe. “There should be about a thumb’s width between your longest toe and the front of the shoe,” Cunha says. “Your toes should have room to wiggle, but your foot shouldn’t slide around.”

Another tip: Buy shoes in the evening when your feet are most swollen, Cunha says — this is especially important if you spend most of the day standing or walking. Custom orthotics can also help your shoe fit better to your foot, Cunha adds.

Pro tip: Do your research or ask the expert at the running store if the running shoes you’re interested in buying are approved by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine.