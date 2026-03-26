Tips on Getting Back Into Running After Taking a Long Break

How to Start Running Again After a Break
Sports & Activity
A guide on how to start running again safely, rebuild endurance, and avoid common mistakes.
Quick Takeaways:
- Start with short run/walk intervals
.
- Run three days per week with rest days in between
- Keep effort easy, not fast
.
- Add two strength sessions per week
.
- Expect
four to six weeks to rebuild base fitness .
- Proper shoes and recovery help reduce injury risk
.
How to Get Back Into Running
Whether it’s been months or even years since you were in a regular running routine, getting back to running isn’t easy. Lacing up for that first run can feel overwhelming, but it doesn’t need to be that way, says Nike Running Global Head Coach Chris Bennett. “The hardest part is not finishing the first run, it's starting the first run. Once you accept that, everything gets easier.”
Coach Bennett is all about dropping the running wisdom, and we’re here for it. Here’s a list of things
"The first run has nothing to do with pace, nothing to do with distance, nothing to do with duration. It’s about starting it and ending it and wanting to do a next run."
Chris Bennett
Nike Running Global Head Coach
Get Inspired With a Guided Run
Nike Run Club’s Guided Runs are in-ear guidance from Nike Run Coaches and athletes who encourage and motivate you every step of the way.
What’s the Safest Way to Get Back Into Running After Years Off?
Here’s a cheat sheet for getting started when you’re prepping yourself to begin running again:
- Avoid doing back-to-back runs; you’ll need extra recovery as you ease back into a routine.
- Progress gradually, usually slower than your enthusiasm might like
. T he standard recommendation is to follow the 10% rule: I ncrease your weekly running mileage or intensity by no more than 10% to minimize injury risk.
- Implement a strength training practice to build more support around joints.
- Stop if there’s pain, even if that means skipping planned runs for a few days.
Prevent Injury With Stretching
Stretch while moving before your run …
Aim to do a few minutes of stretching with movement (aka dynamic stretching) before your run. Why this kind specifically? It mimics the full range of motion of a run, which helps you get looser
…and finish up with still stretches
Fact: Doing dynamic and static stretches (ones you hold) post-run helps prevent injury and improve flexibility. “Those few minutes are so important,”
Set Goals and Stay Motivated With a Nike Training Plan
The easiest way to get moving on a consistent basis is to work toward a goal. And we have one for whatever feels right for you. Whether you’re new or returning to running, we’ve created a plan for you: Getting Started, 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Marathon.
How to Return to Running After a Long Break
Runners are known to go the extra mile. But even the most disciplined runner needs a break now and then. Whether it's to heal an injury, recover from an illness, or rediscover the motivation for running, taking a long break from running can be a healthy thing. Still, it's not always clear how you start running again once you're ready. Read on to find out.
What Exactly Is a Long Break?
The definition of a “long break” can vary from one runner to the next. But in general, any break that spans more than six weeks is considered long. Six weeks is how long it takes to see a significant drop in fitness, strength and running technique, according to Pete Colagiuri, a sports physiotherapist in Sydney, Australia.
The good news is you can regain fitness fairly quickly once you start running again. However, it may take a bit longer if you were a beginner when you took a break. Experienced runners tend to bounce back
more quickly.
3 Expert Tips for Returning to Running After a Long Break
1. Start With Strength Training
“It’s worth starting a running-focused strength program at least two weeks before returning to running whenever possible,” Colagiuri says. Strength training can help build up the muscles you need to run efficiently and injury-free. This can help both beginners and more experienced runners.
2. Rebuild Slowly
You won’t be able to hit your pre-break pace and mileage right away — and that’s okay. Just because you’re motivated for a triumphant return to the race schedule doesn’t mean your muscles, tendons and ligaments are. “The key is not to get discouraged with the process
Get back to running with a 5K through Nike Run Club
3. Refresh Your Shoes
Kick off your return with a new pair of running shoes. “Often, people use their old pair, and they don’t realize how worn down and little cushioning they offer, which increases the impact forces on your muscles, tendons, and joints,” says Karena Wu, D.P.T., owner of ActiveCare Physical Therapy. That added impact can increase your risk of injury or re-injury. Plus, there's nothing like a fresh pair of kicks to motivate you to run.
How to Start Running Again: A Beginner’s Guide
If you were a beginner runner before taking time off, getting started again may feel both familiar and surprisingly challenging. Your body often remembers the rhythm of running, but your fitness, endurance and tolerance for impact need time to rebuild. The key is to approach your return the way you did when you first started. Focus on supportive shoes, manageable training days
Do Beginners Need Special Running Shoes?
Yes, running-specific shoes are very helpful for beginners because they’re designed for handling the type of impact you’ll encounter. Choose those shoes instead of racing shoes, which are made to be lightweight and worn less frequently. Also, be sure to replace worn-out pairs, especially if you’re just getting started again with running after a long break, so you can get the right support.
Here are some recommendations for Nike sneakers when you’re getting back in the game:
Pegasus running shoes are recognized for their breathability and lighter-weight energy return.
Vomero running shoes are a top pick for impact protection and maximum cushioning.
Structure running shoes offer cushioned stability with arch support and a stable, wide base.
How Many Days a Week Should Beginners Run?
Three days per week is considered the maximum that beginners should run, with rest or cross-training days between sessions. Be sure you don’t stack runs on back-to-back days, which can increase your risk for injury.
How Long Does It Take to Get Back Into Running Shape?
This answer depends on several factors, such as how long it’s been since you were running regularly and your general level of fitness. But overall, it takes about four to six weeks to develop a base of running capacity, and about eight to 12 weeks for a fuller return.
Common Mistakes Beginners Make When Starting Running
Keep these in mind when you’re getting back into your running routine:
R unning too many days per week
- Adding too much mileage instead of progressing gradually
- Skipping strength training
- Wearing worn-out shoes
- Ignoring pain and lingering soreness
- Comparing current fitness level to past fitness
Starting for the First Time vs. Returning After a Break
There’s a difference between starting to run for the first time ever compared to restarting if you’re been on a break. When you’re new to running, you’ll usually need much more recovery time and a more gradual progression because your body needs to adapt to running as a new activity. If you’re restarting, you’ll have some of that adaptation already in place, so you may be able to progress a bit faster.
What If I’m Out of Shape?
Even if it’s been years since your last run, you can get started again as long as you follow best practices like gradual progress, more recovery time, and listening to your body to dial back your effort when there’s pain. The key is to see this effort as a long-term activity, not a short-term fix for being out of shape.
The 4-Week Get Started Training Plan
- Week 1: Walk 4 minutes, jog 2 minutes; 5 cycles
- Week 2: Walk 3 minutes, jog 3 minutes; 5 cycles
- Week 3: Walk 2 minutes, jog 4 minutes; 5 cycles
- Week 4: Walk 1 minute, jog 5 minutes; 5 cycles
If you’re itching to start running, it’s essential that you start running the right way. You’ll need guidance, motivation, and inspiration when you get to the starting line. Rebuild your fitness gradually with this four-week program from Nike Running Global Head Coach, Coach Bennett.
Coach Bennett is an NRC pioneer that helped build the Nike Run Club from the ground up.
This plan is geared to help you to start running or start to run again. It’s not about minutes or meters. The goal is to enjoy
- 4 weeks
- 3 runs a week (with an optional fourth run)
- Duration-based runs
- Best for: Beginners or anyone starting their running journey again
Pay attention to how you feel during these few weeks. Back off or pause running altogether if a prior injury crops up or you experience new pains. You may be tempted to speed things up if you’re running for weight loss. However, jumping ahead in the program won’t do your waistline any favors. In fact, it may do the opposite by increasing your risk of getting sidelined by injury.
While running can be a great weight-loss tool, your time is likely better spent nailing your nutrition, sleep
Frequently Asked Questions About Returning to Running After a Long Break
How do you start running after a long break?
When returning to running after a long break, it’s vital to take things slow
How do you get back to running after an illness or injury?
Whether you were sidelined by COVID-19, an ankle sprain
How do you get back to running after pregnancy?
First, get cleared by your doctor. Once you get the go-ahead, begin a program that focuses on rebuilding core strength. When you’re ready, ease back into running with a run-walk program.
Your best bet is to work with a physical therapist who specializes in postpartum fitness, especially if you have any pelvic discomfort or pain, urinary incontinence, or abdominal separation (diastasis recti).
How many days a week should beginners run?
The standard recommendation is to run three days a week at the most and to make sure those days aren’t back-to-back to
Should beginners run every day?
No, that’s not
How long should my first run be?
Rather than focusing on distance, it’s better to run based on time. For the first week, the recommendation is to walk for four minutes and jog for two minutes, and do five cycles of that.
What are signs I’m progressing too quickly?
The most notable sign is pain, either dull or acute, which is your body’s way of telling you to dial back your distance, speed, or both. Other signs can include getting sick more easily, mood changes like irritability, and difficulty sleeping.
Do beginners need special running shoes?
Yes, running shoes (not racing shoes) are designed to handle the kind of impact that comes with running, which is crucial for any runner, but especially beginners.