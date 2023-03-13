What to Wear With Sweatpants

How to Style Nike Sweatpants
Styling Tips
Slip into one of these cozy-chic fits — anytime, anywhere.
Sweatpants can get overlooked. They’re the no-brainer item to wear when you’re ready to lounge at home or head over to the gym, but they’re perfectly capable of holding their own as a fashion staple, too. Nailing down how to style sweatpants starts with one question: What’s the part of your outfit you most want to highlight?
For example, is your look all about showing off bold new sneakers? Reach for a pair of neutral-hued sweats that cinch at the ankle and allow for maximum footwear viewage. Want to keep things effortless in an oversize sweatshirt? Cropped sweats are a cozy alternative to your usual jeans.
When putting together casual everyday looks that prioritize comfort without sacrificing your personal style, sweats are a focal building block. Ahead, find six ways to make the most of your sweatpants.
(Related: 5 Ways to Style a Nike Crop Top)
How to Style Sweatpants
1.Wide Leg Velour + Crew Sweatshirt + Blazer Sneakers
If you work from home, you know the daily debate of whether to get dressed or to stay in pajamas. Consider these sweats to be the happy in-between. The oversized fit is relaxed and comfortable, but the corduroy velour is a step in a trouser-like direction, especially if you opt for a sleek black style. Keep the look simple by adding on an oversize crewneck and a pair of always-look-good Nike Blazers.
2.Fleece + Tee + Chore Coat + Air Pegasus
When a day off work or school rolls around, embrace chill vibes by keeping your pants choice comfy. A pair of fleece sweats paired with a structured chore coat and retro-tinged Air Pegasus sneaker is a combination that is just the right amount of stylish, while still leaning into the relaxed mood of a lazy day. This is how to style gray sweatpants in an unexpected-yet-effortless way.
3.Tech Fleece + Graphic Tee + Metcon
If you’re someone who swears by sweats at the gym, level up your look by adapting your sporty style in a fresh and elevated way. Tech fleece pants paired with a graphic tee is a combination that would work for a lifting session or for grabbing a post-workout smoothie with a friend. Style with your go-to workout sneakers and the look is complete.
(Related: The Best Nike Basketball Hoodies to Shop Now)
4.High-Waisted Fleece + Crop Tank + Air Bliss
When getting dressed, one easy way to pair pieces together is to think in terms of proportions. High-waisted oversize sweats and a cropped tank are two pieces that contrast one another in fit, making them a dynamic combination. Plus, you can easily layer a button-down, or denim jacket over the look to give it a twist that works for a casual coffee meeting or a day out shopping. Just make sure you’re wearing shoes that can handle a few hours of strolling, shopping bag in hand.
5.Open Hem Sweats + Plush Jacket + Vomero
On days when coziness tops your priorities list, you don’t have to worry about sacrificing style. A pair of loose sweats paired with a fuzzy, plush jacket is an outfit that feels as though you’ve walked out of the house wrapped in a blanket. But, the contrasting textures (and pop of bright color) give the look a more trend-forward feel. Adding an of-the-moment shoe, like the Vomero, will be the finishing touch for this comfy-cool sweats ensemble.
6.Tech Fleece + Crew Sweatshirt + Dunks
For the person who has yet to venture out of the house in sweats, consider this outfit styling 101. How to style sweatpants can be as easy as swapping your usual pants for a pair of sweats with elevated details, like zip pockets and contrast waist cinch. Style with a long-sleeve T-shirt or crew-neck sweatshirt, and finish with an eye-catching pair of everyday sneakers, like two-tone Dunks. The simplicity and clean lines of this outfit make it instantly feel more elevated.
Words by Aemilia Madden