The Best Women's Black Sweatpants From Nike

Black sweatpants are a staple that belongs in every woman’s closet. They’re versatile, comfortable and stylish — worthy of being worn at home, while out running errands, and while warming up at the gym. Black Nike sweatpants come in a range of options — from lightweight to warm and cozy, in fleece or terry — making it easy to choose the style that’s best for you based on your needs and preferences.

Ahead, you’ll find a collection of women’s black sweatpants to consider adding to your everyday rotation. You’ll find plenty of opportunities to break them out.