The Best Oversized Sweatshirts for Women by Nike

Whether in full-on lounge mode or looking for a layer to cap off a casual outfit, a Nike oversize sweatshirt can provide warmth and comfort. Shop for a roomy quarter-zip for mild-weather workouts or an advanced-engineered, heat-retaining crewneck for cold days.

Check out these Nike oversize sweatshirts in five distinct materials to match your needs.

(Related: The Easiest Way to Fold a Hoodie)