5 Ways to Style a Nike Crop Top

Don’t underestimate the versatility of the crop top. This shrunken silhouette, which generally hits above the belly button, has become increasingly popular for the simple fact that there isn’t one right way — or occasion — to wear it.

The crop top is often dressier than its T-shirt or sports bra counterparts, but it still offers comfort thanks to being made from soft cotton or stretch fabrics. Over the last few years, the rise of high-waisted bottoms has made the crop top a key piece — not just for the gym, but also for work. You can style one with stretchy running tights or biker shorts while you work out, and then trade in jeans or a pair of trousers once it’s time to change venues.