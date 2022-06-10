How to Increase Your Running Mileage Without Getting Injured, According to Experts

One of the most important ways to avoid injury is to stick to your game plan. If you’ve set out to run seven miles for the day, try to cap it at that (or run less, if your body is telling you it needs rest).

"With any new training program, it's crucial to start slow and build your training gradually," says Miller. "Without a slow progression, you are much more likely to get sidelined by an overuse injury like tendonitis, a stress fracture, muscle strain, or even a tendon tear."

Mileage is usually increased based on percentage or time. For example, if you've started by running 15 minutes a couple days per week for a few weeks, bump up to 20 minutes per run in the following few weeks.

If you’re curious about taking the percentage approach, consider the "10 percent rule." Here the guidance suggests increasing mileage no more than 10 percent more than the previous week. For example, if you're running 10 miles this week, next week add one more mile to that total.

But just because this is a frequently cited guideline doesn't make it an actual rule, says Miller. For beginning runners, the main consideration is consistency, and that might mean not increasing your mileage at all for the first month (or longer), as a way to get into a routine and to strengthen the muscles needed for the movement pattern of running.

As you become more comfortable with consistent running, you might find that the 10 percent bump weekly is your sweet spot. But if you're showing signs of burnout (think: fatigue, stumbling, mild overuse injuries like ankle soreness), consider cutting back on mileage. Keep in mind that overall life stress could impede your recovery from your training, as well, and could be a cause for feeling exhausted. Be sure to take time off the track and practice mindful breathing, like through a yoga practice, when you’re feeling overly stressed.

