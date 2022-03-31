What's Kinesiology Tape and How Should You Use It?

When kinesiology tape pulls on your skin, it creates a very small amount of space between your skin and the tissues that lie just underneath, and not only does that aid with more blood and lymph flow as Kennedy describes, it also gives your joints more room to move.

For example, one study found that taping around the knee can increase the patellofemoral joint space. Even though the space is small, it can be enough to reduce joint irritation during movement.

There’s a mental component as well, Kennedy says. K-tape gives a particular body part a sense of extra support, whether that be your ankle, knee or something else. Even though it won't change how you move, the sensation of having tape around a joint can give you the feeling that you have an extra bit of stability, Kennedy, says.

In her practice, Kennedy often uses K-tape for muscular injuries like Grade 1 muscle strains — mild damage with minimal loss of strength and motion — in calves, hamstrings, and quads. She’s also found it works well for runners who experience muscle fatigue and leg cramps during long-distance runs or races.

The tape is also useful when retraining weakened or imbalanced muscles. For example, a 2017 randomized controlled trial that looked at participants with forward head posture, which can cause pressure on the cervical spine. Results showed improvements in head placement when they used the tape on their necks and upper back.