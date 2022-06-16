How to Get Rest, According to Dr Saundra Dalton-Smith

Most of us equate feeling tired with needing more sleep. But according to Saundra Dalton-Smith, MD, that only scratches the surface of what it really means to be rested. Through her research, the internal-medicine physician and founder of Restorasis identified seven types of rest that cut across all socioeconomic, cultural and racial barriers. On this episode, she joins host Jaclyn Byrer give us a thorough break-down of what these are and how to know when we’re getting enough of each. Whether you’re a worn-down athlete, a worn-out parent or an overworked employee, Dr Dalton-Smith assures us that her restorative practices aren’t additions to our to-do lists, they’re daily habits that can help us all become our optimal selves.