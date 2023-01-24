4 Benefits of Cycling, According to Experts

“Cycling is great because it’s easy on your body,” said Mari Holden, Olympic cyclist, U.S.A. Cycling Level 1 coach. Plus, you can push yourself physically and mentally without hurting yourself, she added. But to prevent burnout, it’s important that you don’t overtrain, that you eat nutritious foods to provide you with energy before, during, and after sessions, and that you make sure you’re adequately recovering.

“It’s very easy to be able to do it [cycling] and not harm your body,” Noah Abrahams, D.P.T., said.

If you have ankle, knee, hip, or spine issues, cycling is a good form of physical activity because it’s non-weight-bearing and puts the ankles, knees, hips, and lumbar spine in an open-packed position, or a position where there is the least amount of bone-on-bone contact within a joint, Abrahams said.

Utilizing as much of your joint space as possible in a pain-free pattern leads to longevity of joint health, he said. Starting a cycling routine doesn’t have many contraindications, according to Abrahams, but if you have any concerns, it’s advised to speak with a professional such as a physical therapist.

Because cycling is non-weight-bearing, Abrahams recommended working with someone, such as a certified personal trainer, to implement some weight-bearing activity into your routine. This may especially be the case if you have, or are at risk of, certain conditions like osteopenia (the loss of bone mineral density) or osteoporosis (a disease that causes bones to weaken and become brittle). Osteoporosis won’t get worse with cycling but it also won’t improve with cycling, explained Abrahams, which is another reason to supplement cycling with resistance training.

Aerobic training, like cycling, is beneficial for your cardiovascular system, but it doesn’t provide adequate stimulus to the bones. Weight-bearing activity, like resistance training utilizing free weights, machines, and even resistance bands, will help improve your bone density, build musculature, and prevent serious injury overall.