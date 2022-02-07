Wearing sweatpants is like taking your bed with you on-the-go. Between the cozy drawstring waistband, the breathable and soft material and the roomier fit, sweatpants are an easy choice when you want to be comfy above all else. And thanks to the popular athleisure style, sweatpants and joggers can even be worn as streetwear, especially with the right pair of kicks.



With all the great options out there, it can be tough to choose your go-to pair of sweatpants. But whether you’re running in the cold, headed to the movies, or doing chores around the house, Nike has sweatpant options that are both comfy and stylish. And if you can’t decide on the perfect pair, there’s nothing wrong with having more than one.