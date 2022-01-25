Sweatpants are a key staple of athleisure wear. Ideal for a range of activities, from hanging out around the house to enjoying brunch with friends, Nike sweatpants prioritize functionality and comfort. The bonus? They’re cute, too.

But, the question is, what are some qualities that make the best sweatpants by Nike stand out? Among the various signature materials used to a diverse range of styles offered, it’s a toss-up as to which factor takes the cake. For example, pants made with Nike Sportswear Club Fleece are often a top choice for lounging, whereas Nike Forward pants can work for casual outings. Some styles of Nike sweats, like joggers, can be paired with a structured top to create a work-appropriate outfit.

Whether you’re looking for an elevated sweatpant option or a comfortable pair that you can sink into the couch with, find the best sweatpants by Nike for your plans below.