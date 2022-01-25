The Best Sweatpants by Nike
Buying Guide
Shop comfortable slim-fit options to cozy, slouchy ones.
Sweatpants are a key staple of athleisure wear. Ideal for a range of activities, from hanging out around the house to enjoying brunch with friends, Nike sweatpants prioritize functionality and comfort. The bonus? They’re cute, too.
But, the question is, what are some qualities that make the best sweatpants by Nike stand out? Among the various signature materials used to a diverse range of styles offered, it’s a toss-up as to which factor takes the cake. For example, pants made with Nike Sportswear Club Fleece are often a top choice for lounging, whereas Nike Forward pants can work for casual outings. Some styles of Nike sweats, like joggers, can be paired with a structured top to create a work-appropriate outfit.
Whether you’re looking for an elevated sweatpant option or a comfortable pair that you can sink into the couch with, find the best sweatpants by Nike for your plans below.
The Best Sweatpants by Nike
1. Best Sweatpants for Women
Available in a wide range of shades and silhouettes, from classic gray sweatpants to bold, colorful ones, Nike Sportswear sweatpants are made to keep up with a busy and multifaceted lifestyle. Within this line of comfy pants, there are three different fleece varieties to consider.
Choose a pant option made with Nike Tech Fleece for a polished and tailored style that’s fit for both a sweat sesh at the gym or a day of shopping. This fleece offers innovative thermal construction to help hold in your body heat without weighing you down.
For statement-making moments, consider pants made with Nike Phoenix Fleece, which feature a variety of cuts and modern designs. These roomy pants offer details like cropped hemlines and exaggerated cuffs to play up the style.
Then there’s Nike Club Fleece pants, which not only exude elevated athletic vibes, but also help to keep you warm when temperatures drop. Durable, yet lightweight, these smooth-to-the-touch pants are designed to move with you thanks to their stretchy fit and elastic waistband.
Pair With: A Loose-Fit Nike Sportswear Top
Whether you choose a cropped T-shirt or an oversized one that falls to your mid-thigh, these tops pair seamlessly with both high-waisted and low-slung fleece sweatpants. Consider tucking a long, slim-fitting tee into your go-to pair of joggers for a put-together vibe or let a baggier version hang free for a more carefree look.
2. Best Sweatpants for Men
Nike Sportswear sweatpants can be worn for a range of activities. Effortlessly transition from a low-key hike on the trail to brief errands around town in Nike Club Fleece pants. The pants have a soft, plush feel on the outside, while on the interior, a brushed fabric helps to insulate warmth. You can even find classic gray sweatpant options.
Inspired by the iconic Nike Air sneakers, consider the Nike Sportswear Air line for dressier moments. Pair the pants with an oversized sweatshirt for a slick, track star-approved getup, or a T-shirt and vest for a relaxed, athletic touch.
Pair With: Nike Sportswear Lifestyle Top
Go for a monochromatic look or mix shades and tones for a colorful ensemble. Whether you choose short sleeves or long sleeves, graphic or solid, there’s a wide range of tees to help pull the look together.
3. Best Sweatpants for Kids
Help kids create their own personal style with several colorful styles of joggers. Whether for breaking a sweat during recess or playing games at a friend’s house after school, these sweatpant options are comfy and serve as a palette to experiment with self-expression.
Nike sweatpants made with Nike Club Fleece — a signature material known for its smooth exterior and soft interior — are equipped to move with the child. On cooler days, pant options under the signature Nike Tech Fleece line are a top choice, as they’re made with a lightweight premium fleece fabric. They’re also adorned with several detailed zippered pockets for kiddos to store their essentials as they play.
Nike Icon Fleece joggers can be the answer for children who are into a subtly elevated style. The pants’ structured shape makes them look put-together enough for dinners out with family. Not to mention, they include specialized Nike FlyEase side pockets — designed to be quick and easy to get into — to help keep items secure without having to worry about zippers.
Pair With: Nike Graphic T-shirt
Top off the look with a statement-making shirt that comes in a wide range of bright colors, patterns and graphics. Layer with fleece-lined jacket for extra warmth.
4. Best Sweatpants Made With Sustainability in Mind
Wearing clothing made with sustainability in mind is a high priority for many folks. Nike sweatpants that say “made with sustainable materials” feature at least 50 percent recycled fibers. (To learn more about the recycled fibers used in Nike clothing, check out materials with less impact under Nike’s Move to Zero mission).
Sweatpants made with sustainable materials include slouchy bottoms, vintage styles and sleek cuts crafted with recycled polyester. An array of pants made with your favorite Nike fabrics (Phoenix Fleece, Therma-FIT and Tech Fleece) are constructed with sustainable materials — meaning there are tons of options for you to pick and choose from.
Pair With: Nike Top Made With Sustainability in Mind
Make a statement sporting form-fitting long-sleeve shirts, classic polos, gym-ready zip-ups and more that are all constructed with at least 50 percent sustainable materials. Find anything from form-fitting graphic T-shirts to oversized gray sweatshirts.
Words by Korin Miller