The Best Nike Sweatpants for Every Occasion
Buying Guide
Whether you’re jogging outdoors or lounging on the couch, there’s a pair of Nike sweatpants to keep you cozy. Here are our favorites for every occasion.
Wearing sweatpants is like taking your bed with you on-the-go. Between the cozy drawstring waistband, the breathable and soft material and the roomier fit, sweatpants are an easy choice when you want to be comfy above all else. And thanks to the popular athleisure style, sweatpants and joggers can even be worn as streetwear, especially with the right pair of kicks.
With all the great options out there, it can be tough to choose your go-to pair of sweatpants. But whether you’re running in the cold, headed to the movies, or doing chores around the house, Nike has sweatpant options that are both comfy and stylish. And if you can’t decide on the perfect pair, there’s nothing wrong with having more than one.
Soft Sweatpants for Lounging: Nike Sportswear
Comfortable Sweatpants for the Gym: Nike Dri-FIT
Warm Sweatpants for Cold Weather: Nike Therma-FIT
Nike Therma-FIT joggers come in tapered and loose-fitting styles in plenty of color options. You’ll even find styles made from sustainable materials, like recycled polyester and organic cotton. Nike has a selection of Therma-FIT hoodies to keep you toasty on top as well, and you can complete the look with a pair of winter running shoes.