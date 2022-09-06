The 7 Best Nike Yoga Pants to Shop Now

Buying Guide

Check out the best Nike yoga pants designed for comfort and free movement.

Last updated: September 12, 2022
4 min read
The Best Nike Yoga Pants for Women

Whether you’re settling into crow pose or binge-watching your favorite show, yoga pants are an essential item if you’re looking for soft, stretchy comfort. All Nike yoga pants are designed with cozy, move-with-you fabric that won’t bunch, slide or cause distractions.

Read on to learn which Nike yoga pants are best for you, based on fit, activity and material preferences.

  1. 1.For Maximum Comfort: Nike Yoga Luxe High-Waist Leggings

    The Best Nike Yoga Pants for Women

    Part of the Nike Luxe line, these pants are made with Nike Infinalon fabric, designed to provide gentle compression while feeling soft against the skin.

    Top features:

    • Non-constricting waistband for comfort in the midsection
    • Hidden pocket in the waistband
    • Nike Dri-FIT technology to wick away sweat from the body
    • Thin (but non-sheer) Nike Infinalon fabric that hugs the body without being restrictive

    (Related: How to Find Squat-Proof Leggings)

  2. 2.For a High-Rise Fit: Nike Yoga Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings

    The Best Nike Yoga Pants for Women

    For yoga enthusiasts who prefer extra coverage, check out the Nike Yoga Dri-FIT High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings. The fabric, which is supportive and stretchy, seamlessly moves with you.

    Top features:

    • Nike Dri-FIT technology for sweat control
    • High-waist fit for secure coverage
    • Unique, slight “V” shape on the back of the garment
    • Inner waistband pocket large enough for a phone

    (Related: The Best Nike High-Neck Sports Bras to Shop Now)

  3. 3.For a Mid-Rise Fit: Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise Leggings

    The Best Nike Yoga Pants for Women

    With Nike Luxe and Nike Dri-FIT materials embedded into the fabric, the Nike One Luxe Mid-Rise Leggings are designed to keep the wearer dry and comfortable — from a hot yoga session to post-class errands.

    Top features:

    • Silky, soft Nike One Luxe fibers that hug the skin
    • Multiple hidden pockets to store essentials
    • Nike Dri-FIT technology for breathability

  4. 4.For a Roomy, Casual Style: Nike Yoga Luxe Dri-FIT Joggers

    The Best Nike Yoga Pants for Women

    Another combination of Nike Luxe and Nike Dri-FIT , the Nike Yoga Luxe Dri-FIT Joggers are ideal pants for folks who prefer a loose-fitting style. But these joggers are designed to stay put. If you tend to adjust leggings throughout yoga class, consider trying joggers instead.

    Top features:

    • Nike One Luxe material with a smooth, cozy feel
    • Elastic waistband with a drawcord and elastic cuffs to help hold pant legs in place
    • Nike Dri-FIT material
    • Side pockets

    (Related: Everything to Know About the Best Nike Yoga Mat)

  5. 5.For Cold Weather: Nike Yoga Therma-FIT High-Rise Fleece Joggers

    The Best Nike Yoga Pants for Women

    Whether you’re practicing yoga in a chilly room or want a roomy (but insulated) pant to lounge in, the Nike Yoga Therma-FIT High-Rise Fleece Joggers keep you comfy and cozy.

    Top features:

    • High-rise silhouette with adjustable, elastic waistband
    • Nike Therma-FIT technology to retain body heat
    • Leg cuffs to keep pants in place

  6. 6.For a Cropped Fit: Nike Yoga Luxe Cropped Fleece Pants

    The Best Nike Yoga Pants for Women

    If you prefer a roomy fit and straight-leg design, opt for the Nike Yoga Luxe Cropped Fleece Pants.

    Top features:

    • Smooth, buttery texture from the Nike One Luxe material
    • Relaxed and loose fit with ample airflow to the legs
    • Mid-rise, ribbed waistband to provide coverage as you stretch and bend

  7. 7.For the Most Secure Fit: Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe High-Waisted 7/8 Color-Block Leggings

    The Best Nike Yoga Pants for Women

    The stirrup design on these yoga leggings helps keep them in place, which makes the Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe High-Waisted 7/8 Color-Block Leggings a great pick for people super focused on their yoga flow. If you’re wearing them outside of class, you can also pull up the stirrup from under the foot for a casual, bunched look around the ankle.

    Top features:

    • Opening at the heel for support and mobility
    • Nike Luxe fabric for gentle compression and a buttery-soft feel against the skin
    • Nike Dri-FIT technology to keep sweat off skin
    • High-rise design
    • Non-sheer fabric that passes the squat test

Words by Julia Sullivan

Originally published: September 6, 2022

Related Stories

  • The Best Winter Running Gear by Nike to Shop Now

    Buying Guide

    The Best Winter Running Gear by Nike to Shop Now

  • The Best Winter Workout Clothes by Nike

    Buying Guide

    What to Wear for Outdoor Winter Workouts

  • The Best Cold-Weather Golf Gear by Nike

    Buying Guide

    These Nike Essentials Won’t Let Cold Weather Stop Your Golf Game

  • The Best Men’s and Women’s Joggers by Nike

    Buying Guide

    The Best Men’s and Women’s Joggers by Nike to Shop Now

  • The Top Gifts for Dancers From Nike

    Buying Guide

    The Top 9 Nike Gift Ideas for Dancers