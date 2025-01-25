6 Comfortable Outfit Tips for Athletes, by Nike
Buying Guide
Tailored for all-day comfort, the Nike 24.7 Collection offers versatility for active lifestyles.
Comfortable athletic wear means you don't need to choose between performance and everyday style—ideal for athletes living active lives. Nike’s 24.7 Collection offers a curated assortment of low-key yet elevated essentials made from innovative, comfortable fabrics like ImpossiblySoft, a smooth, plush, double-knit fabric, and PerfectStretch, a flexible, tailored material that moves with you.
The ideal smart-comfortable wardrobe contains six essentials, which you can mix and match to create comfy, polished outfits for your active life.
Once you have your necessities from the Nike 24.7 Collection, use these six essential tips to construct comfortable and polished outfits for your active lifestyle.
1. Consider Palette and Proportion
Elevate your outfit by playing with color and fit. The Nike 24.7 Collection’s versatile neutrals — from tan to charcoal — set the tone for a polished look. Start with the ImpossiblySoft Half-Zip in a rich, neutral hue and pair it with the PerfectStretch Chino Pant for a balanced, tonal vibe. Add interest by playing with proportions: Think slim-fitting tops with wide-leg pants or oversized tops with tailored joggers.
Complete the look with high-top sneakers, tall socks, and a crossbody bag. For extra polish, top it off with a structured jacket or vest.
2. Lean Into Versatility
When it comes to creating an adaptable wardrobe, it’s all about pieces that work as hard as you do. The Nike 24.7 Collection’s staples, such as the PerfectStretch Wide-Leg Pant and the ImpossiblySoft Jogger, transition effortlessly from active mornings to casual evenings. Different pieces can serve different purposes: A tailored button-down shirt adds polish, while a lightweight hoodie offers practicality. Mixing and matching varying fabrics and silhouettes creates outfits that seamlessly shift between errands, workouts and casual social gatherings. Tonal sneakers or a sporty crossbody bag help tie it together while maintaining sleekness.
3. Match for the Win
A matching set is an easy default outfit for athletes when working from home, traveling, or being out and about — the ImpossiblySoft Crewneck Sweatshirt with matching joggers from the 24.7 Collection makes it even easier, creating a sleek, monochromatic look with a put-together yet delightfully laid-back appeal. Punch up this activewear combo with tonal sneakers, a classic ball cap and rectangular sunglasses.
4. Add a Tailored Layer
Black leggings or comfy joggers exist as a forever closet staple — for working out and working a classic look. Layering them with the ImpossiblySoft Half-Zip for Men or the PerfectStretch Woven Shirt for Women from the Nike 24.7 Collection instantly elevates their appeal. A structured jacket is another slick way to steer your outfit in the direction of someone prepared for any outing — especially when it features a cute pair of capri leggings and a fitted cropped tee. Complete the look with sleek, low-profile sneakers and a nylon bag for a wear-and-tear-proof, city-ready vibe. This combination is perfect for quick errands or casual meetups that call for a touch of refinement.
5. Go Wide (Leg)
Wide-leg pants are back in the spotlight, and the PerfectStretch Wide-Leg Pant from the 24.7 Collection delivers a polished take on this trend. Yes, sweatpants are peak activewear. But a wide-leg pair adds a nostalgic undertone to the outfit’s silhouette. For a bolder outfit, mix in a printed tank or top for contrast, then finish with heritage sneakers and a sporty fanny pack. This outfit perfectly balances laid-back comfort and polished style, making it ideal for casual outings.
6. Swap Your Sneakers
One of the easiest ways to transition from workout wear to everyday comfort is with a quick shoe change. Swap out performance sneakers for a suede, chunky pair to level up the overall aesthetic. Complete the look with utilitarian extras, like an oversized windbreaker and tote bag.
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